There is a chance for rain on Wednesday evening going into Thanksgiving night but mild weather is forecast for Thanksgiving Day, according to the National Weather Service.
“Sunny and clear days on both Monday and Tuesday but with cloudy days on Wednesday and Thursday,” said Lamont Bain, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “Also chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday as well. No chance for severe storms at the moment for the incoming week,” Bain said.
A cold front will be rolling through the Killeen area on Sunday during the afternoon. This will bring drop temperatures from the mid-70s to the upper 30s at night.
The high should hit 72 degrees on Sunday with a low of 39 degrees that night.
