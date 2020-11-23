Thanksgiving Day is Nov. 26, and many local governments and entities will be closed in observance of the holiday.
The following cities and school districts will be closed Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving Day:
Killeen — Closed Thursday and Friday
Harker Heights — Closed Thursday and Friday
Copperas Cove — Closed Thursday and Friday
Belton — Closed Thursday and Friday
Lampasas — Closed Thursday and Friday
Gatesville — Closed Thursday and Friday
Nolanville — Closed Wednesday at noon, open on Monday
Salado — Closed Thursday and Friday
Trash Impact
Killeen — No impact. Trash will still be picked up on Thanksgiving.
Harker Heights — One-day delay. Thursday routes will be picked up Friday, and Friday routes will be picked up Saturday.
Copperas Cove — One-day delay. Pickup for Areas 7 and 8 will be Friday.
Belton — One-day delay. Thursday routes will be picked up Friday, and Friday routes will be picked up Saturday.
Lampasas — One-day delay. Thursday routes will be picked up Friday, and Friday routes will be picked up Saturday.
Gatesville — One-day delay. Thursday routes will be picked up Friday, and Friday routes will be picked up Saturday.
Nolanville — One-day delay. Thursday routes will be picked up Friday, and Friday routes will be picked up Saturday.
School Districts
Killeen ISD — Closed Monday through Friday
Copperas Cove ISD — Closed Monday through Friday
Belton ISD — Closed Monday through Friday
Lampasas ISD — Closed Monday through Friday
Gatesville ISD — Closed Monday through Friday
Florence ISD — Closed Monday through Friday
Colleges
Central Texas College — Closed Thursday and Friday
Texas A&M University-Central Texas — Closed Thursday and Friday
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor — Closed Wednesday through Friday
Businesses
All H-E-Bs will be open from 6 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving.
All Walmarts and Neighborhood Markets will be closed on Thanksgiving.
