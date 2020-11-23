Community Graphic

Thanksgiving Day is Nov. 26, and many local governments and entities will be closed in observance of the holiday.

The following cities and school districts will be closed Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving Day:

Killeen — Closed Thursday and Friday

Harker Heights — Closed Thursday and Friday

Copperas Cove — Closed Thursday and Friday

Belton — Closed Thursday and Friday

Lampasas — Closed Thursday and Friday

Gatesville — Closed Thursday and Friday

Nolanville — Closed Wednesday at noon, open on Monday

Salado — Closed Thursday and Friday

Trash Impact

Killeen — No impact. Trash will still be picked up on Thanksgiving.

Harker Heights — One-day delay. Thursday routes will be picked up Friday, and Friday routes will be picked up Saturday.

Copperas Cove — One-day delay. Pickup for Areas 7 and 8 will be Friday.

Belton — One-day delay. Thursday routes will be picked up Friday, and Friday routes will be picked up Saturday.

Lampasas — One-day delay. Thursday routes will be picked up Friday, and Friday routes will be picked up Saturday.

Gatesville — One-day delay. Thursday routes will be picked up Friday, and Friday routes will be picked up Saturday.

Nolanville — One-day delay. Thursday routes will be picked up Friday, and Friday routes will be picked up Saturday.

School Districts

Killeen ISD — Closed Monday through Friday

Copperas Cove ISD — Closed Monday through Friday

Belton ISD — Closed Monday through Friday

Lampasas ISD — Closed Monday through Friday

Gatesville ISD — Closed Monday through Friday

Florence ISD — Closed Monday through Friday

Colleges

Central Texas College — Closed Thursday and Friday

Texas A&M University-Central Texas — Closed Thursday and Friday

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor — Closed Wednesday through Friday

Businesses

All H-E-Bs will be open from 6 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving.

All Walmarts and Neighborhood Markets will be closed on Thanksgiving.

csmith@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7562

Tags

Locations

General Assignments/ Sports Reporter

Cade Smith joined the Herald in July 2020. He is a 2020 graduate of Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas graduating with a Bachelor's of Science in Communication (Journalism) with a minor in Criminal Justice.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.