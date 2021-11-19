For those that have families to spend time with, and those flying solo, there are plenty of ways to come together with the community to celebrate Thanksgiving and welcome the start of the winter holiday season over shared meals, events and more happening locally this week.
Events
The annual Feeding Families Food Drive, hosted by KHUR and Educated Angels, will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. This event is free and open to all and will feature music, food, drinks, games, and more. Donations of non-perishable items are requested and will go to families in need for Thanksgiving.
The eleventh annual Carlson Law Firm Turkey Trot 5K Race will be at 8 a.m. Nov. 25 at Pepper Creek Trail, 546 N. Kegley Road, Temple. Same-day registration is $30 per participant. Go to https://bit.ly/3Dv4Uwu for more information.
Live and Let Liv Yoga, 2304 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, is hosting its Attitude of Gratitude: A Thanks Giving Practice free yoga class at 9 a.m. Nov. 25. Go to www.liveandletlivyoga.com for more information.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting an NFL Thanksgiving Pajama Day from 3 to 8 p.m. Nov. 25 at 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. There will be food, drinks, games, music, football, and a pajama contest at this free event. BOSS will also host a Thanksgiving Celebration Luncheon at 11 a.m. Nov. 26. This event is free and open to any single or unaccompanied soldier.
People’s Choice Worship Center, 1104 N. Fourth St. in Killeen, will host its Neighbors Feeding Neighbors event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 25. This event is hosted in an effort to feed the local homeless population. The food will be prepared at the worship center and then distributed in the area. Monetary donations are also being accepted and can be sent to $natrixsolution on Cash App.To learn more about how to donate or volunteer, call Anthony Rodriquez at 254-702-3165 or Omega at 254-220-9777.
The 25th annual Nature in Lights trail is open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. every night through Jan. 2, 2022, including Thanksgiving, at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. This drive-through holiday tradition features 5.5 miles of outdoor holiday light displays, Santa’s Village, and more.
Friends of the Central Texas State Cemetery is hosting a wreath preparation event at 10 a.m. Nov. 20 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. Volunteers are invited to attend and prepare the wreaths, which will later be laid on each grave at the Central Texas State Cemetery at 10 a.m. Nov. 27. Go to www.wreathsforvets.org for more information.
A Sami Show Merry Mistletoe Marketplace will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 and 27, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be handmade goods, art, jewelry, clothing, gifts, and more available for purchase. Admission is $7 per person and kids 12 and under are free.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave., Belton, will be hosting screenings of the holiday movie classic, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” every day of Thanksgiving break from Nov. 22- 27. Go to http://thebeltoniantheatre.com/ for tickets and showtimes.
Meals
The Destiny World Outreach Center, 101 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, will host its sixth annual “Feed the 5,000” drive-thru food giveaway event at 6 p.m. Nov. 20. As demand is high, it is advised to line up in cars early to ensure a better chance of receiving a package of groceries. Go to the center’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/destinywoc/, for more information.
Open Gate Cowboy Church, 1206 E. Avenue J, Killeen, will host its Community Kitchen Thanksgiving Dinner from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 20. This event is free and open to the community. For questions, call 512-525-6898.
The inaugural Coves Giving free Thanksgiving dinner event will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 20 at the corner of Sunset Lane and Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove. Anyone is welcome to stop by for a grab-and-go hot plate of food. For more information contact Gerard Lee at gerardlee254@gmail.com.
The third annual free Community Thanksgiving Meal will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive. Call 254-702-8845 for more information.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is hosting a Thanksgiving Potluck from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 25. All are welcome and encouraged to bring a dish to share. Barrow will also host a Thanksgiving Outdoor Movie Night featuring a showing of “A Christmas Story” at sunset later that day. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on.
The Fort Hood Thanksgiving Meal To-Go will be available for curbside pick-up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Lone Star Conference Center, 5764 24th St., Fort Hood. Reservations for meals are open now through Nov. 22. Cost is $85 for a meal for four people and $150 for a meal for eight. The meal includes a whole roasted turkey, cornbread dressing, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, sweet cranberry relish, bread rolls, and a choice of pecan pie or sweet potato pie. Call 254-532-5073 or 254-287-8815 to place an order.
Moose Lodge 2179, 125 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., is hosting a Thanksgiving Potluck at 3 p.m. Nov. 25. This event is open to members and qualified guests. Bring a side dish to share.
Alexander’s Craft Cocktails & Kitchen, 602 Center Circle, Salado, is hosting a special Thanksgiving Lunch with two seating times at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 25. Call 254-947-5554 to reserve a table.
Killeen Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4700 E.Rancier Ave., Killeen, is hosting a Thanksgiving Family Reunion at 11 a.m. Nov. 20. This free meal is open to family, friends, and former members and will take place immediately after the morning’s church service.
Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St., is hosting a Thanksgiving Luncheon at noon Nov. 21. The church will provide ham and turkey main dishes. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at https://bit.ly/3CB6agl and bring a side dish to share.
Temple Christian Center Church, 5105 W. Adams, will host a Feast of Sharing immediately following the 10:30 a.m. service Nov. 21. This Thanksgiving meal is free and open to the public.
