About a dozen prospective buyers turned out for the auctioning of the historic Tharpe’s Boot & Shoe Repair in downtown Killeen on Thursday.
Up for auction were over 1,000 personal effects, including tools of the trade, boots and the building itself.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
About a dozen prospective buyers turned out for the auctioning of the historic Tharpe’s Boot & Shoe Repair in downtown Killeen on Thursday.
Up for auction were over 1,000 personal effects, including tools of the trade, boots and the building itself.
Auction company Williams & Williams began the auction with the building, and opened bidding at $200,000, before walking it down to $100,000. However, there were no takers at Thursday’s auction, leaving the building still up for grabs.
“They just wanted too much,” said Daniel Kariuke, a local businessman.
Kariuke said he wanted to own a building downtown, though he didn’t have any specific uses in mind. However, Kariuke said the building only shows an assessed worth of $53,000, which, combined with a top-bidder premium of $10,000 for real estate sales, is just too much for him to sign off on.
When bidding for the building failed, auctioneer Mike Jones took a five-minute break before returning to begin bidding on the personal effects.
One prospective buyer, Richard Trulli, said he was looking to buy the 1930s Singer sewing machines up for auction.
“I’ve been doing leatherworking for over 10 years, and I’d love to get my hands on some good equipment,” he said.
Other buyers looked a little lower — buyer Kim Jones said he was interested in a set of collectible Harley Davidson toy motorcycles.
“If they’re not too expensive, I’m going to give them away for Christmas,” he said.
Tharpe’s opened in 1954, and closed in February of 2022.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
Reporter, general assignment
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.