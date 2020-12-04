A lot of motorcycles will be roaring through the Killeen area on Sunday.
The Tri County Toy Run of Central Texas for 2020 will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday, at the American Legion Post 133, 1300 S. 25th St., in Temple.
Breakfast will be served starting at 9 a.m. and a 55 mile motorcycle trip will begin at 1 p.m. and riders will travel all the way to Putters ‘N’ Gutters, 2341 U.S. Highway 281, in Lampasas. They should arrive around 2 p.m., the ride will take approximately one hour, according to Bruce Raymond, the chairman of the Tri County Toy Run.
The ride will start in Temple and the riders will take Interstate 35 to Belton where they will then take Interstate 14 through Harker Heights, Killeen and Copperas Cove to Lampasas.
Motorcycle riders can participate in the ride by donating a new toy or $10 toward the cause.
Riders that are participating will take off at 1 p.m.
The toys that are donated go to 20 different nonprofit organizations in the three counties the Toy Run is in, Bell, Coryell and Lampasas, officials said.
The Lonestar Trucking Company in Temple provides a semi truck and a trailer for the toys to be carried in.
Raymond spoke on what it means to him to hold the event every year.
“The whole focus is for a child that is not sure whether he or she will get a Christmas. We do everything we can to make sure that happens,” he said. “Just to see the end result is what it’s all about. It’s very important.”
He added that last year the toy run sponsored 13,000 children and he thinks more children will receive gifts this year.
“This is very dear to me, it’s very close to my heart,” Raymond said.
The primary host of the toy run is the American Legion Post 133 in Temple and they have been the host for the last 24 years, according to Raymond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.