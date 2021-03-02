Winter Carnival

A worker prepares a ride at the Killeen carnival in 2016. The 2021 carnival is this week.

 File Photo

The Killeen carnival is back once again through this weekend.

Bear Jones, the man has been in charge of the carnival for nearly a decade, said local residents can come by between now and Sunday to enjoy rides, food and much more at the Killeen Civic Center on South W.S. Young Drive.

The carnival will be open starting at 6 p.m. through Friday, and starting at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to Jones.

Carnival

Workers set up games and other attractions at the carnival in Killeen on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Residents can buy a wristband for $25 through Thursday to ride as many rides as they like and they can buy the same wristband for $30 Friday through Sunday.

Wednesday night is “dollar night” where participants can pay $1 a piece for each ride. Popcorn, hot dogs and drinks are also $1 each.

Friday night is military night and those with a military ID get in free.

For more information, residents can call Jones at 254-681-3357.

