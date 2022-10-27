Carnival

The carnival in Killeen has been going on since Thursday and will be around through Memorial Day.

 Hunter King | Herald

The carnival is back in Killeen until Nov. 5, with a special deal for those in costume.

Hosted by The Central Texas Exposition, the carnival is set up outside the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.

