The carnival is back in Killeen until Nov. 5, with a special deal for those in costume.
Hosted by The Central Texas Exposition, the carnival is set up outside the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The carnival is back in Killeen until Nov. 5, with a special deal for those in costume.
Hosted by The Central Texas Exposition, the carnival is set up outside the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Entrance will cost $2 at the gate, or $25 for an all-access wristband from Monday through Thursday, or $30 on Friday and Saturday.
On Sunday, attendees will be able to get in free — so long as they’re in costume. Additionally, entrance to the carnival and for each ride will be just $1 on Thursday and Nov. 3.
A costume contest will be held Sunday, starting at 4 p.m. The contest is split into categories for ages 1-5, 6-12, 13-19, 20-29 and 30-plus. According to Bear Jones, the carnival’s organizer, the prize for each age group will be a VIP ticket to the carnival.
The carnival will be open on Halloween, and will return in April, Jones said.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
Reporter, general assignment
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.