The year was 1998. A then 40-year-old Darlene Ellis laid on a hospital bed suffering from a brain aneurysm when her vitals flatlined.
“It was there I died and God spoke to me,” Ellis, 62, said in a Herald interview on Tuesday. “He challenged me to choose; and I chose Him.”
After being released from the hospital, Ellis went to work … on her spiritual journey.
In 2000, along with her husband, Jefferey Ellis, she became a chaplain at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, ministering to patients in the maternity ward. She also helped with the bereavement process to other patients’ families.
“The worst one I did was for a newborn (family). That was hard to take,” said Darlene Ellis, a Harker Heights resident originally from Milano, southeast of Austin. “After that, I said I wouldn’t do anymore babies (bereavement).”
Ellis then went on, and continues, to minister to the women housed at Texas Department of Criminal Justice — currently at Terrace Unit in Gatesville.
She’s been doing her prison ministry since 2010 — every week for one hour talking to the prisoners along with giving guidance.
“My spirit started drawing me towards the prison with the women, and I went in; I took the class on (a) Saturday,” Ellis said. “I got in and I started teaching classes.”
In March 2019, Ellis got another calling and made history as the first black female assistant chaplain with the Killeen Police Department. Prior to taking on the post, she volunteered with the chaplaincy department.
Ellis’s role with KPD isn’t about fighting crime, but supporting those who do. She provides emotional and sometimes spiritual counseling to officers and their families, as well as victims, sometimes even delivering death notices for officers to victim’s families.
Her job requires her to be on-call 24/7.
The proud mom of three and grandmother of 12 said working with lead KPD chaplain James Rosario “has been a blessing.”
“They give me free range. So anytime I just want to go into the police station, I just go,” Ellis said. “They (officers and KPD employees) may need somebody to talk to. We don’t push it on them.”
Along with lending an ear to the officers, she also cooks dinner for them. The meals are funded on her own dime. She also donates meals to the homeless.
While Ellis wears many hats, she said her life’s mission is to be a follower of Christ and a comforter to people, no matter what race. Her advice to others is to “not be afraid and take a leap of faith.”
“God has not given us the spirit of fear but of love, power and a sound mind,” she said. “Go for what you want.”
