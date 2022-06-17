Families are invited to join the Creature Teacher Belinda Henry at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library on June 22.
There will be four shows available to the public for free.
Families will learn about Henry’s animal friends at this one-hour, floor-seated show. Attendees can learn various wildlife facts, animal classifications and more. There will also be opportunities to get up close and personal with some of Creature Teacher’s furry and scaly friends.
Show times begin at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., or 2 p.m. and each session will be held in the Library building’s Activities Center Ball Room at 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights.
For more information, call 254-953-5491 or email erossmiller@harkerheights.gov.
