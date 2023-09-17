The Killeen government's 2024 budget was passed unanimously Tuesday and included fee increases for developers. But area housing developers, who are generally opposed to the fee increases, didn’t go away without a fight.

Local developers Gary “Bubba” Purser and Josh Welch spoke during the meeting Tuesday. Purser got up to the podium multiple times.

klimiti@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

Michael Fornino

Cagle was FIRED FOR CAUSE by Leander for doing pretty much everything he has been and is doing here. So naturally the Council saw that "talent" amd had to have it. Then Cagle hires an assistant City Manager (Singh) who was FIRED FOR CAUSE from Hutto. Real winners.

So despite years of no basic management, accounting, or accountability - we pay him over a quater million a year in salary.

Is Cagle worth what we pay him to do? Clearly he isnt up to the job. Thiugh despite obvious MISmanagement - the Council will throw him another raise.

Look how well that worked out for KISD under Kraft. Over $300K paid to him and the schools are still below state standards.

Wake up, folks.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.