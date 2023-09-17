The Killeen government's 2024 budget was passed unanimously Tuesday and included fee increases for developers. But area housing developers, who are generally opposed to the fee increases, didn’t go away without a fight.
Local developers Gary “Bubba” Purser and Josh Welch spoke during the meeting Tuesday. Purser got up to the podium multiple times.
Meanwhile, city officials including City Manager Kent Cagle and City Engineer Andrew Zagars prepared for some of the questions from developers, and generally responded by saying the city had a choice: the burden of paying for home-construction inspections could only fall on either taxpayers or developers.
FEES
In Killeen, all fees related to development went up.
Subdivision inspection fees doubled from $5,000 to $10,000 plus $25 per lot for the recently passed 2024 budget, making the cost to build homes approximately $50 per house for a 200-home subdivision.
The subdivision inspection fee increases caused the most alarm from developers. Initially, it was supposed to go up to $15,000 until Councilman Jose Segarra made a motion to halve the increases.
The building permit cost for single-family homes stayed the same at 21 cents per square foot along with a $10 application fee.
Comparatively, the building permit fee to build a single-family home in Temple is 13.5 cents per square foot. For Waco, there is a minimum permit fee of $50 plus 25 cents per square foot.
Council Discussion
The council spent much of its time Tuesday discussing the fees. Much of the discussion was rehashed from previous ones, as Councilman Ramon Alvarez, a former city employee who now works in real estate, pointed out multiple times on different occasions — both that day and during previous council meetings.
Purser said that he and other developers made the city money and that he had done all he could to advocate for developers at the City Council meetings.
“When you look at our building permits that went from 1,200 down to 600, that’s all you really need to know,” Purser said. “Yes, the interest rates have gone up, I agree with that. They changed.”
But he said new building permits in Temple have increased.
“So that doesn’t hold water for me,” Purser said, referring to interest rates.
From Jan. 1 through August this year, there have been 338 building permits for new single-family houses in Killeen. In 2022, there was a total of 497, down from 592 in 2021 and 888 in 2020, according to city records.
This is lower than the amount of building permits that were issued in the 2000s, with most years totalling more than 1,000 permits, the peak of which was 2006 at 1,286.
Back in 1980 only 88 building permits were issued, but the growth of the city was evident in the amount of homes being built as the number of permits issued steadily grew until the Gulf War happened in 1990 when only 88 were issued in the entire year.
In Temple, between October 2022 and August 2023, 727 building permits for single-family homes were issued, according to Temple city data. During the same time period, Killeen had 381 permits.
Temple has surpassed a thousand of those permits each year since 2019.
But Alvarez said there is only so much land that can be developed in Killeen.
He said Killeen has put the cost of the inspection fees on the taxpayers at the back end and that the city can’t expect to do 1,000 permits a year.
“You only have so much land to develop at a certain time,” he said.
Additionally, he remarked that the prices of everything have gone up.
“Things come and go, they change, we just need to be there and do our best and find the right balance,” Alvarez said.
Segarra, who owns a real estate company, once again brought up the market on his concerns about developer fees.
“I just don’t want that leakage to go south,” he said. “The biggest threat I see is the Temple market. They’re very competitive.”
He said potentially losing tax revenue — he said 20% — will have a bigger impact than inspection fees.
“I talked to other developers and some of them have told me that I’m never going to do anything in Killeen anymore,“ Segarra said.
Alvarez said the 20% is not just residential construction, but also commercial.
Councilman Michael Boyd, who also works in real estate, and Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez asked Cagle Tuesday whether he believed the fees would discourage city growth. Cagle replied that he didn’t believe so, and that rising mortgage rates were a bigger problem for growth than the fees.
“That’s one of the backbones of our comprehensive plan ... fiscally responsible growth,” Cagle said, explaining that the burden of paying for inspections either falls on the taxpayers or the developers. “So I guess the real question comes down (to) ... who do you want to pay?”
According to Realtor.com, the median price for a new home in Killeen is $254,900. The median price of a home in Temple is $317,100.
AUDIT
Meanwhile, closing out another chapter on the developer vs. city battle, Mayor Debbie Nash-King announced Tuesday that the Audit Committee voted to conduct an internal audit on unpaid or uncollected building inspection fees.
The committee meeting was held in closed session. According to city officials, the audit committee meets in closed session.
It is not clear which way each of the individual members voted.
City staff say taxpayers have to cover the cost of doing inspections because the inspection and other fees on new construction don’t cover the city’s cost of doing them. Some fees have not been collected in the past depending on which city office developers and homebuilders went to, officials have said — a problem the city has said is now fixed due to a receipt system.
Cagle said one reason may be that some developers went to engineering with their plans, rather than to building inspection, and no one with the city checked to confirm that the fees had been paid.
He said that it wasn’t common, and likely unintentional, and that ultimately the blame is with the city.
The city claims it has no records regarding how much went uncollected by the city, or the amount that would have been owed by individual developers.
ARCHITECTURAL STANDARDS
Now that the fight over inspection fees is apparently over, the next developer fight likely to drive discussion is the debate over architectural standards for the city of Killeen.
According to a city of Killeen spokesperson, the developers met with city staff on Sept. 11 on the architectural standards ordinance and planned to meet with them again on Sept. 19.
The architectural standards ordinance will also be a discussion item at the Killeen City Council’s Sept. 19 workshop meeting, the spokesperson said.
Cagle said the architectural standards are in place to make sure that homes being built in Killeen are aesthetically pleasing and are not just designed for first-time home buyers.
“Everything looked the same,” Cagle said in early September, paraphrasing what residents told the city they saw when it conducted a survey. “They wanted more diversity. And more amenities, more parks, more green space, more choices.”
He said this is why the architectural standards ordinance, recently debated at City Council meetings, was trying to formulate itself around.
Developers, however, argue that home buyers should have the freedom to choose what type of house they want to buy.
This culminated in Killeen City Council members, the majority of whom have some type of tie with the real estate industry, sending the updated architectural standards ordinance — which was approved by the council last year — back to city staff last month.
