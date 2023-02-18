Shuyang Gu, a faculty member at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen, was born humbly, but securely, to parents, Fang Che and Ming Hua Gu in the northern Chinese province of Heibei. And, while neither parent could have known it then, their only child — a girl — would grow up to walk in the shoes of her paternal grandfather and fulfill the educational goals unavailable to her parents.

Her father, an engineer, and her mother, a kindergarten teacher, grew up during the cultural revolution, she explained, completing a high school school education, and assigned their respective careers by government officials.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.