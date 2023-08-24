Carter BloodCare Medical Lab Assistant Alfreddie Beulah prepares Alvin Dillard, Killeen police department's chaplain, arm to draw blood by cliniching and releasing pressure in his right hand repeatedly for the “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive on Thursday evening.
From left, Mason Gregg, Randon Zeilder, James Greiner, Mayor Debbie Nash-King, Mack Ruszkiewicz, and Shane Bridges pose under the Killeen Fire Department tent outside the Killeen Independent School District Pratt Learning & Leadership Center for the "Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive on Thursday.
Walter Lanier | Herald From left, Officers Derrick Burleson, D. Johnson, Ovidio Correa, Angela Mathews, K. Woodard, Erica Aurelio, and M. Lawrence pose around Mayor Debbie Nash-King under the Killeen Police Department tent outside the Killeen Independent School District Pratt Learning & Leadership Center for the “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive on Thursday.
On Thursday afternoon, Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Killeen Police Chief Pedro Lopez Jr. stopped by the police and fire department during their blood drive competition. The department with the least votes from donors will have to wash the vehicles of the winning department.
Walter Lanier | Herald Carter BloodCare Medical Lab Assistant Alfreddie Beulah prepares Alvin Dillard's, Killeen Police Department Chaplain, arm to draw blood at the Killeen Independent School District Pratt Learning & Leadership Center on Aug 24.
Carter BloodCare Medical Lab Assistant Alfreddie Beulah prepares Alvin Dillard, Killeen police department's chaplain, arm to draw blood by cliniching and releasing pressure in his right hand repeatedly for the “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive on Thursday evening.
Carter BloodCare Medical Lab Assistant Alfreddie Beulah prepares Alvin Dillard, Killeen police department's chaplain, arm to draw blood by cliniching and releasing pressure in his right hand repeatedly for the “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive on Thursday evening.
Walter Lanier | Herald
From left, Mason Gregg, Randon Zeilder, James Greiner, Mayor Debbie Nash-King, Mack Ruszkiewicz, and Shane Bridges pose under the Killeen Fire Department tent outside the Killeen Independent School District Pratt Learning & Leadership Center for the "Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive on Thursday.
Walter Lanier | Herald
Walter Lanier | Herald From left, Officers Derrick Burleson, D. Johnson, Ovidio Correa, Angela Mathews, K. Woodard, Erica Aurelio, and M. Lawrence pose around Mayor Debbie Nash-King under the Killeen Police Department tent outside the Killeen Independent School District Pratt Learning & Leadership Center for the “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive on Thursday.
Walter Lanier | Herald Carter BloodCare Medical Lab Assistant Alfreddie Beulah prepares Alvin Dillard's, Killeen Police Department Chaplain, arm to draw blood at the Killeen Independent School District Pratt Learning & Leadership Center on Aug 24.
Carter BloodCare Medical Lab Assistant Alfreddie Beulah prepares Alvin Dillard, Killeen police department's chaplain, arm to draw blood by cliniching and releasing pressure in his right hand repeatedly for the “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive on Thursday evening.
It was close all day between the Killeen Police Department and Killeen Fire Department during the annual blood drive as the city partnered with Carter Blood Care on Thursday.
Teams set up early Thursday outside the Killeen ISD’s Pratt Learning and Leadership Center on East Jasper Road under shade tents and out in the parking lot. At one time, the fire department extended their ladder truck high above the event and police vehicles flipped on their red and blue lights during the friendly competition to see which department could donate the most blood in its name.
Overall, both chiefs, Pedro Lopez and Jim Kubinski, were happy with the turnout and appreciate the support for their respective departments and a good cause.
The event ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and by noon, Kelly Rodriguez from the City of Killeen had signed up 76 people for a blood draw.
“We have three staff members who are here today to help make sure this great event goes smoothly,” Rodriguez said.
According to Stephanie Jardot, a consultant with Carter Blood Care, the event in Killeen is one of the larger events they prepare for.
“We enjoy the camaraderie between the police and fire departments in your city,” Jardot said. Although by noon it was too soon to tell which team was the vote leader for the day, it was all done in good spirits.
“I’ve donated every year,” Zachary Bias with the police department said. When asked why it is so important, Bias said because it’s easy and it’s for a good cause.”
“And, I don’t want to wash fire trucks,” Bias said, referring to what’s at stake if KPD loses to the fire department this year.
Carter Blood Care brought a single donation bus and set up multiple blood drawing stations inside nearby KISD building.
“We brought 16 team members with us today,” said Jardot. “Half of them perform intake procedures and screen prospective donors, the other half will perform the blood draws. Halfway through the event they switch places. Every one gets a chance to interact with these supportive donors.”
KPD won the blood-drive battle during the first two years of this event and KFD won the last two years.
The final results of Thursday’s competition will not be available until Friday morning, so look for the results and see which of Killeen’s finest broke the tie — and how many pints of blood were donated for the great cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.