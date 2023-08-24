It was close all day between the Killeen Police Department and Killeen Fire Department during the annual blood drive as the city partnered with Carter Blood Care on Thursday.

Teams set up early Thursday outside the Killeen ISD’s Pratt Learning and Leadership Center on East Jasper Road under shade tents and out in the parking lot. At one time, the fire department extended their ladder truck high above the event and police vehicles flipped on their red and blue lights during the friendly competition to see which department could donate the most blood in its name.

Blood drive-4.jpg

On Thursday afternoon, Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Killeen Police Chief Pedro Lopez Jr. stopped by the police and fire department during their blood drive competition. The department with the least votes from donors will have to wash the vehicles of the winning department.
