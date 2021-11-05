The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce held a Recognizing Our Community Heroes luncheon on Tuesday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The luncheon is an effort to celebrate our community’s everyday heroes for their incredible acts of service during COVID-19 and the winter storm of February 2021.
The GKCC partnered with Fort Hood, Bell County, Coryell County, the City of Killeen, AdventHealth Central Texas, Baylor Scott & White, Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, Killeen Independent School District, and many other local businesses, to hold the evvent.
Awards were given in ten different categories for outstanding bravery and self-sacrifice. Each awardee was selected by a committee through a nomination process which was open to the public.
Awardees for each category are as follows:
Volunteer: Shyrl Peek
Military: Fort Hood Military Jeepers
State/City: City of Killeen Building Services
Emergency Service: Killeen Fire Department
Healthcare: Dr. Barbara Sias-Chinn
Major Business: KISD Facility Services
Small Business Nomination: Iron Gauntlet Brauhaus
Church: Retired First SGT Judenia Wilson and Retired State Nurse Pauline Terry-Culbert; Greater Vision Community Church Nursing Team
Non-Profit: Central Texas Disaster Action Response Team
Everyday Citizen: Steven & Kristen Rossler
Awards were presented by local heroes and guests in attendance, including representatives of the senior command team from Fort Hood, representatives from the state and local government, city mayors, city managers, city council members, hospital administrators, first responders and other local community leaders.
