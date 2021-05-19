The Killeen Rodeo is back for the 74th Annual Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo and it will run from Thursday evening through Saturday evening.
The rodeo will be nightly at the Rodeo Killeen Arena, 3201 S. WS Young Drive. The rodeo pre-show will begin at 7:30 p.m. followed by the rodeo at 8 p.m. each night, according to Joe Daggs, a member of the Killeen Rodeo Committee Board of Directors.
“This has been a long standing tradition,” Daggs said. “Killeen along the way has had a Western heritage and Killeen has a long history of rodeo cowboys calling Killeen home.”
Thursday night will be Military Appreciation Night and those with a military identification card will get in for free. The 1st Cavalry Horse Detachment will begin a demonstration at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
On Friday night, Killeen city employees will get in free with a valid employee ID card, and on Saturday night educators with Killeen ISD, Copperas Cove ISD, Central Texas College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas will also get in free with their employee identification card.
Daggs said that the carnival will also be going on near the rodeo for attendees to visit as well.
He said Killeen is one of the few local cities that still has a city sponsored rodeo.
J.B. Mauney, a multiple world champion bull rider, has signed up to ride at the Killeen Rodeo on Thursday.
Daggs explained what he likes about the rodeo so much.
“For me, it’s tradition. I can remember when we opened that rodeo arena in the early 70s. It’s the tradition of it, it’s the people and the comradery,” Daggs said.
Individual tickets are also sold in advance for $13 and at the gate for $15. Children are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate and children age 6 and under are free.
Another way to get into the rodeo is to take four cans of food to the gate or to Freedom Country, a car dealership in Killeen, to get in free of extra cost.
