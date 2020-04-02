Rain is currently hitting Killeen and more is on the way. Thunderstorms are likely after 4 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service website.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely into early Friday morning and there could be patchy fog in the early morning as well.
On Friday, there are chances of patchy drizzle and showers in the morning and thunderstorms could roll into the area after 1 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe, according to the website. Wind speeds will be between 15 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Rain chances are expected to be between 40% and 70% throughout the weekend, according to the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.