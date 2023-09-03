The Killeen City Council has a majority of elected officials with ties to the real estate industry.

Five of the seven council members have either ties to real estate companies or are real estate agents or both.

klimiti@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

MBoyd76549

The Real Connection: A look at Killeen Daily Herald’s longtime incurable obsession with the local real estate industry.

Instead of focusing on reporting relevant citizen issues such as road projects, crime prevention and economic development or examining progress being made across the City; articles are initiated, to include misinformation and suggestions of rampant conflicts of interests, to satisfy in-house desires to paint local elected officials AND our City as a whole in a negative light.

Unfortunately, citizens are subject to a local newspaper focused heavily on creating tension between citizens and their representatives. I’ve observed the real estate connection narrative is routinely pushed for each new City Council. Nothing new here.

The Killeen Daily Herald fully understands that local elected officials are not prohibited from practicing real estate as a profession. So there’s no crime there. It just remains an incurable obsession apparently.

I do hope more citizens would attend our meetings, get more involved and learn about how we are [actually] moving our great City forward.

Killeen is an incredibly diverse city, full of potential, primed for growth with hard working citizens who chose to make this place home. The Herald may be stuck in reverse, but my focus remains on advocating for citizens, improving Killeen and representing our District.

#KilleenDistrict4 #WestKilleen #AStrongAdvocate #ANewDirection

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.