What is Killeen architectural standards ordinance for new home building?

The design standards ordinance was approved in April 2022 after a 4-2 vote from the City Council. Council members Michael Boyd, Michelle Brown, former Councilman Ken Wilkerson and Councilman Riakos Adams voted to approve. Councilwomen Nina Cobb and Jessica Gonzalez voted against it.

In late May of that year, city staff started enforcing the ordinance, requiring home and commercial builders to include elements from a set of design options into their projects.

The ordinance largely focuses on sets of “menu items” of which developers must meet a certain number. For example, section 31-904 governs single-family and two-family structures. Menu options for this section include: Side or rear entry garages, a covered front porch, enclosed patio, enhanced windows, variable roof design and others options.

Under the ordinance, single- and two-family home developers would be required to select at least three of the options.

Since its passing, the seven-member City Council now has more real estate professionals on the governing body, and after developers complained about the ordinance last month, sent the city law back to city staff for a review.