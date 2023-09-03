The Killeen City Council has a majority of elected officials with ties to the real estate industry.
Five of the seven council members have either ties to real estate companies or are real estate agents or both.
Because of this, there are questions as to whether or not conflicts of interest may exist between some council members, their business partners or their colleagues in the real estate industry. Despite heavy ties to the industry, council members rarely recuse themselves from voting and seldom disclose any potential conflicts of interests.
Real estate agents tend to have close business relationships with developers, whom the city has been embroiled in multiple battles with in recent weeks — including over building inspection fees and an architectural standards ordinance — which has been extensively reported by the Herald.
The Herald looked into and reached out to every Killeen City Council member and the mayor to ask about their ties to the real estate industry.
Here’s what the Herald found out:
RIAKOS ADAMS
Councilman Riakos Adams, an Army retiree, said he was involved in the real estate industry, but primarily out of state.
“Within Texas, my experience has been as a renter, prospective buyer, and as a subcontractor for a mortgage company, where I performed 3D appraisals for loan refinancing. My experiences provided me valuable insight into real estate and housing issues, but do not constitute a direct business relationship within the Killeen real estate market,” he said. “When it comes to recusal, my policy is clear: if any organization on whose board I serve, I am a member, or that I lead has business before the Council, I automatically recuse myself from that particular agenda item, irrespective of personal benefit. If the item is added to the consent agenda I have and will continue to have it pulled and handled separately.”
However, Adams did have real estate investor Lawrence Passariello donate to his campaign for in April for $1,500. Passariello owns several downtown properties in Killeen.
Adams said he voted to send the architectural standards back to city staff as a compromise because there were disagreements between the various parties including developers.
However, he said he plans to introduce the architectural standards as a topic for a future town hall meeting held sometime in September.
“This will be an opportunity for public input and dialogue,” Adams said. “The Council’s vote for staff-stakeholder collaboration should not be misinterpreted as being against keeping the existing standards. On the contrary, the intent is to enhance them based on a holistic review, ensuring they serve both the city’s vision and the community’s needs effectively.”
The architectural standards ordinance was passed 4-2 by the city council in April 2022 and included standards for repetition on design which forced builders to have variations on how the homes look.
RAMON ALVAREZ
According to the Texas Real Estate Commission website, a state government website, Councilman Ramon Alvarez is a licensed real estate agent for Cloud Real Estate. He has also worked for Flintrock Builders in the past and is listed on opencorporates.com as an agent for Nolan Creek Builders.
Alvarez, a former city staffer, said that council members should recuse themselves if they have a conflict of interest.
“But you have to look at what defines a legal conflict,” he said. “It’s if more than 10% of a person’s earnings comes from any party to a transaction or decision. I do not represent any builders or developers therefore 0% of my income comes from them and therefore I do not have a conflict of interest nor do I need to abstain from said item or decision.”
He said he initially voted for the architectural standards in 2022 because he wanted to “evaluate their performance, implementation and effectiveness as the (sic) progressed. “
He said he voted to send the standards back because there were issues with the implementation, though he wasn’t specific.
“As with everything, it needs to continue to be monitored and looked at pragmatically,” Alvarez said. “I’m not against having standards. But I am against having standards that don’t work. I’m a proponent of small government and I recognize there is room for improvement with this ordinance as there is with many others.”
He stated cities can only function in three ways: 1) Raise taxes and fees perpetually, 2) Reduce or cut services to citizens or 3) Grow the city.
“As for the majority of my constituents, numbers 1 and 2 are the most displeasing. Therefore we must work together with our development community to find the right balance of physical growth, fiscal growth and quality of life,” Alvarez said.
MICHAEL BOYD
Councilman Michael Boyd, in addition to being a field consultant for the Census Bureau, is a licensed real estate agent for Berkshire Hathaway — whose CEO and chairman is Warren Buffett — and has listings in Austin, Round Rock and Georgetown among other places in Texas.
According to Boyd’s webpage with Berkshire Hathaway, a house in Austin is currently listed by Boyd as $2.5 million and there are other houses listed as being more than $1 million and $2 million. He advertises his real estate business on Facebook.
He received political contributions in 2021 from local developer Josh Welch for $1,000. At the time, Boyd said Welch made the contribution as a friend.
Welch was involved in developing an 80.8 acre tract on Clear Creek Road near Prewitt Ranch that year. The council ultimately approved the development. Boyd did not recuse himself from the vote, however, he remained the most vocal of the council regarding the plans, eventually saying his concerns were satisfied.
When the architectural standards ordinance was initially approved in April, Boyd said that residents only choose from homes that are built, to which Welch said from the crowd “disagree.”
“All I’ve heard is what we can’t do, not what we can do,” Boyd said at the time. “We’re at a pivotal point in the city of Killeen and construction; like the TIA (Traffic Impact Analysis) ordinance, we need to ensure that we get it right the first time.”
Boyd suggested passing the architectural standards ordinance, monitoring the item for a year and revisiting it if needed, emphasizing that the concerns addressed in the ordinance are the same he has heard in his 30 years living in Killeen.
In meetings prior to the architectural standards ordinance — which passed 4-2 with Cobb and Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez voting against — Boyd had spoken in favor of the ordinance.
“There were a lot of reservations, from those that did this sort of construction,” Boyd said at the time. “Ultimately, we have the last say, and it will be rough ... we have got to be the ones to drag this thing through.”
This contrasted with his more recent statement on Aug. 15 when he proposed a motion of direction to send the architectural standards back to city staff.
It was also suggested that two proposed ordinances be brought back to the council — one from the developers and one from the city — after which the council would decide how best to proceed.
JESSICA GONZALEZ
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez is a manager at Shine Residential Management. She is also a licensed real estate agent, although no recent listings from her could be found. She told the Herald that she doesn’t practice real estate actively.
Gonzalez met with developers Gary “Bubba” Purser and Josh Welch in June and Purser again in August, and has defended the meetings.
“As a service provider to the City of Killeen it is important that we listen, and where we can, meet the needs to resolve challenges in an effort to ensure that our service providers have the most efficient and productive opportunity to better serve our community,” she said.
Gonzalez, when she was running for reelection earlier this year, received $2,000 from Passariello, who also donated to Adams’ campaign.
Gonzalez responded to an email from the Herald Thursday saying she was against “pitting citizens against the city.”
“As a property manager I do not work for any builders or developers but I do work with private owners from all over the world, managing their rental portfolios. One has absolutely nothing to with the other,” she said in the email.
Gonzalez also said in an interview Friday that she did not have a conflict because she doesn’t sell real estate.
“I don’t deal with any of those people on any level whatsoever I do,” she said. “I handle portfolios for owners that are all over the world at this point. And they have real estate in this general area, Central Texas region.”
If Jean Shine’s company came before the council pushing for a certain type of ordinance, Gonzalez said she would check with legal about whether to recuse herself. “It really would depend on the situation,” she said. “If there is a legitimate conflict, I would definitely step away.”
And if it’s questionable, Gonzalez said she would ask the advice of the city attorney.
JOSE SEGARRA
Councilman Jose Segarra is the owner of Homevets Realty and is a licensed Realtor. His wife, Laura, was the listing agent for the home sold by prominent local developer Gary “Bubba” Purser earlier this year.
The Herald asked Segarra whether he would recuse himself from any agenda items involving Purser, but he has not yet responded either by email or phone.
Segarra originally proposed halving the building inspection fee increases and has often stated during council meetings that fee increases could affect the local housing market. Purser is a vocal critic of the fee increases and the housing standards ordinance.
But Segarra said in an interview with the Herald last month that the developers are acting as lobbyists during council meetings.
Segarra was unavailable to comment for this story.
DEBBIE NASH-KING, JOSEPH SOLOMON AND NINA COBB
Mayor Debbie Nash-King doesn’t appear to have any ties to the real estate industry. She is retired military and has been involved in local organizations. Councilman Joseph Solomon and Mayor Pro Tem Nina Cobb don’t have any apparent ties to the real estate industry either. Solomon is the executive director of the Refuge Corporation, which provides meals to people locally. Cobb is a nurse.
Solomon and Cobb didn’t respond by deadline.
Nash-King said in an email Friday she didn’t have any “ties or conflicts working with the real estate industry.”
CONFLICTS OF INTEREST
Marcus Hood, communications officer for the city of Killeen, said Thursday in an email that city officers are required to disclose business or employment relationships, gifts and family relationships with vendors.
“In a separate requirement, an officer is required to fill out a conflict of interest affidavit for the purpose of abstaining from discussion/vote on a matter where the official has substantial interest in entity or real property that may receive a special economic effect by an action contemplated by the City Council,” he said.
The Fort Worth Report did its own investigation into conflicts of interest at the Fort Worth school board.
The online, nonprofit news organization spoke with Miriam Ezzani, associate professor of education leadership at Texas Christian University, about what conflicts of interest actually means.
“Conflict of interest, in a nutshell, means that they would benefit privately from actions that are made as a board member,” Ezzani said. “And, if they know that they’re going to benefit privately, then they need to claim it.”
The Herald has filed open records requests asking for conflicts of interest statements from Killeen vendors and requested conflict of interest statements from the City Council and mayor.
(1) comment
The Real Connection: A look at Killeen Daily Herald’s longtime incurable obsession with the local real estate industry.
Instead of focusing on reporting relevant citizen issues such as road projects, crime prevention and economic development or examining progress being made across the City; articles are initiated, to include misinformation and suggestions of rampant conflicts of interests, to satisfy in-house desires to paint local elected officials AND our City as a whole in a negative light.
Unfortunately, citizens are subject to a local newspaper focused heavily on creating tension between citizens and their representatives. I’ve observed the real estate connection narrative is routinely pushed for each new City Council. Nothing new here.
The Killeen Daily Herald fully understands that local elected officials are not prohibited from practicing real estate as a profession. So there’s no crime there. It just remains an incurable obsession apparently.
I do hope more citizens would attend our meetings, get more involved and learn about how we are [actually] moving our great City forward.
Killeen is an incredibly diverse city, full of potential, primed for growth with hard working citizens who chose to make this place home. The Herald may be stuck in reverse, but my focus remains on advocating for citizens, improving Killeen and representing our District.
#KilleenDistrict4 #WestKilleen #AStrongAdvocate #ANewDirection
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.