An Independence Day event event set for Saturday south of Killeen, will no longer feature a fireworks show, the event’s main organizer said on Wednesday.
The event at 13682 Maxdale Road opens noon Saturday at Farris Wheel Ranch, and will feature food trucks, “family fun” vendors and live bands.
Event organizer Bear Jones was also planning to have a fireworks display Saturday night, but that is no longer the case, he said.
Farris Wheel Ranch is the second choice for venue, as the Killeen City Council voted 6-1 last week to reject Jones’ bid to hold the large, 25-minute fireworks display at the Killeen Special Events Center. The new location, a ranch owned by Killeen assistant city Manager Ann Farris, was selected as it represented a more rural alternative from which to host a fireworks display.
When asked why the fireworks display was no longer scheduled, Jones declined to say on Wednesday.
Bell County Fire Marshall Chris Mahlstedt said he spoke with Jones and organizer’s pyrotechnics expert Wednesday morning, and the two said they will not be doing a fireworks display as part of the event.
“There have been no permits (for the fireworks show) filed to me or the state,” Mahlstedt said.
While “retail grade” fireworks, such as bottle rockets, are legal in rural Bell County and don’t need a permit, “professional grade” fireworks do need a permit, Mahlstedt said.
Concert and more
Jones did, however, make a point to note that all other events are still scheduled to take place.
The event will still feature live bands, to include Sandra Hawkins (formerly Black Diamond), Royce Montgomery, Michael Carubelli, Distinguished Soundz and Lance Wade Thomas. All of the artists are local, with the exception of Montgomery and Hawkins, who recently moved to Copperas Cove, according to Kawanda Polk, talent organizer.
“Finding local talent was very important for us, because we wanted this to be about community,” Polk said.
It was also very important for the event to reflect a diverse spectrum of music.
“We wanted different genres to reflect the broad community we have in Killeen,” she said. “Sandra performs 60s and 70s tribute music, while Royce is a former Nashville artist.”
All of the musicians are in the process of recording their music, and Polk was proud to say the event will feature headliner Lance Wade Thomas, who appears on the Nashville Music Row Country Breakout Chart, according to his Facebook page.
Also set to perform is Distinguished Soundz, a Fort Hood-based music group that performs many different genres of music, including jazz, R&B, motown, indie rock, funk and oldies.
The concert begins at 5:30 p.m. There is no projected end time.
Prior to the concert at 5:30 p.m., attendees can visit venders Create Your Own Stage, Sensory Activities, Backyard Carnival, as well as a car display. Food trucks will also be at the event.
Organizers are calling the event the “1st Annual Fireworks from the hilltop, Family Fun and Concert”
Tickets for ages 14 and older are $15, tickets for ages 7 to 13 are $10, and children 6 and under get in free. Tickets may be purchased at the gate or online at EventBright.com.
More ticket information may be found on Facebook at @ownthestage1, or by calling 512-588-2225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.