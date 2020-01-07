65 mph

A car passes by a newly erected speed limit sign in Nolanville on Monday afternoon. The temporary speed limit of 65 mph went into effect Monday after the Texas Department of Transportation finished installing new speed limit signs over the weekend.

The speed limit on Interstate 14 has officially been reduced from 75 mph to 65 mph between Farm to Market 3423 (Indian Trail) in Harker Heights through Nolanville to the overpass at Farm-to-Market 2410 in Belton now that the Texas Department of Transportation has replaced the temporary speed limit signs on the roadway.

The change occurred due to I-14 widening project taking place through that area.

