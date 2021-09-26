Cousins Donte Ferguson and Terry Batemon are accepting reservations for their meeting venue in Killeen.
Located at 2201 S. W.S. Young Drive in the Community Center Park, The Social Instance provides a meeting space for birthdays, business receptions and karaoke nights.
“We saw that there are a few venues in the area, but they’re often too big or too small,” Batemon said. “We wanted to provide a middle ground for people that’s just right.”
Batemon described a desire to build a culture of collaboration with similar businesses.
“If we see that there’s a group coming in and we don’t have the capacity, we’ll recommend them to another place, and we hope that they would do the same,” Batemon said “It’s about finding ways to meet a need.”
The venue provides nearly 750 square feet with which to host events for up to 80 people, with 11 tables and up to 65 chairs. What the cousins enjoy most about the venue are their photo backdrops and game room.
Located in the back of the venue with a keypad, Batemon showed off a games room that included an air hockey table, a game stand, and a projector connected to an Xbox.
“We really having this here because it opens the venue up to younger crowds,” he said.
Ferguson explained that his original vision was to create a bar, but after several discussion with Batemon, the pair decided to create a social booking venue.
“I really like what we’re providing,” Ferguson said. “It’s a good way for people to get together that might be wanting to stay away from the party scene.”
The cousins stated that they are a part of the Killeen Chamber of Commerce, and tentatively expect to host a grand opening on Oct. 10.
More information may be found at their website, https://the-social-instance.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.