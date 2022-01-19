Killeen resident Jershika Maple, a recent finalist on the singing competition show "The Voice" was recognized by the Killeen City Council during their meeting on Tuesday night.
Killeen mayor Jose Segarra brought Maple up to the front of the Council where he read out her achievement and joked that he couldn’t pronounce any of the names of the famous people who have congratulated Maple.
“I just know my grandkids are going to be mad at me,” Segarra joked.
Segarra declared Jan 8. to be Jershika Maple day.
Maple grabbed the microphone and thanked everyone at the meeting tonight and the city of Killeen.
