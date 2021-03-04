Vive Les Arts Theatre is back with another community production, this time with “Moana Jr.” playing this weekend and next. Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge has multiple comedic shows coming up, and there is always a variety of live music occurring in the area every weekend. View the listing below for information on tickets and showtimes.
Local Events
Temple’s First Friday event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. March 5 at various businesses in Temple’s downtown area. There will be late-night shopping, art, vendors, food and drink specials, and live music available. Go to https://www.downtowntemple.com/first-friday for more information.
The Lone Star Gun Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 5 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 6 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Admission is $7 per person and kids 12 and under are free.
The Killeen Community Job Fair will be from noon to 2 p.m. March 6. This event is virtual and open to the public. Go to https://bit.ly/3rjzhQk to register and for more information.
Fort Hood’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Program is hosting its monthly Movie and Axe Throwing Trip from 1:45 to 5 p.m. March 6. Any unaccompanied or single soldier is eligible for this free event. To sign up, call BOSS at 254-287-6116 or stop by in person at Building 9212, Old Ironsides Ave. and 20th St., Fort Hood.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian D.L. Hughley at 7 and 9:30 p.m. March 5-7. Tickets range from $35 to $50 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
The Killeen Parks Master Plan Update virtual public meeting will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 8. Go to www.killeenparks.com/engagement for more information and to access the meeting’s Zoom link.
Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, hosts its Beer and Nine event every Thursday. For $20 per person, this event includes nine holes with a free beer of choice, two-person scramble, and shotgun at 5 p.m. Call 254-501-6575 for more information.
The USO is hosting its sixth annual InDependent Wellness Summit: Be Well now through March 6. This free, virtual, six-day event is exclusively for military and first-responder spouses and will feature a variety of speakers and sessions with topics related to wellness. Go to www.in-dependent.org to register.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinars every week. These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, to see where they are meeting this week.
Family Fun
Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, is hosting performances of its production, “Moana Jr.” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 4- 6 and again March 11- 13; and from 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 7, 13, and 14. Tickets range from $10 to $14 per person and can be purchased in advance at www.showpass.com/moana-jr.
The KISD Special Needs Virtual Fair will be from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 on the KISD Parent Resources Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/kisdparentresources. This event is free, open to the public, and will feature 45-minute informational sessions. Visit the Facebook page for a full schedule of events.
The Copperas Cove Youth Advisory Council is hosting its annual Daddy Daughter Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. March 13 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. There will be raffle prizes, free food and drinks, a live DJ, games, and more at this formal-attire event. Tickets purchased in advance at the civic center are $20 per couple, $5 per additional daughter, and $10 per additional dad. Tickets purchased the day of the event are $25 per couple and $5 per additional daughter.
The Free Children’s Clinic for Uninsured and Unhoused Kids will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27 at Temple Charter Academy, 7177 Airport Road, Temple. Physicals, health screenings, free vaccines, and more will be available for children accompanied by an adult. Go to www.facebook.com/feedmysheeptemple for more information.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from March 5- 11, will be “Tom & Jerry” at 7 p.m. and “Wonder Woman 1984” at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Virtual Support Group: Parenting School-Aged Children During A Pandemic event is from noon to 1 p.m. every Friday. This free, recurring event is hosted by The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen. Parents will be able to connect with one another, learn about online learning platforms, and get tips on how to reduce stress at home. Register in advance by going to bit.ly/pandemicsupportgroup.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Craig Howell and Somewhere in Texas from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. March 5. Cover: $10. People’s Choice will perform from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. March 6. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting free live music by JJ Roberson and Johnny Texas from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 5 as part of the Downtown Temple First Friday event. Matt Cearley and The Rowdy Fewwill also perform from 9 p.m. to midnight March 5. Tickets range from $20 to $60 depending on table location and can be purchased by going to https://bit.ly/3uTNfun. Madstone will perform at 9 p.m. March 6. Tickets range from $14 to $42 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/389Jwzb.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Lilly and The Implements from 6 to 9 p.m. March 5, Ella Reid from 6 to 9 p.m. March 6, an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. March 7. Fire Street also hosts Finish the Lyrics Trivia every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can be from one to five people and it is free to play with a chance to win prizes.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is hosting live music by Anthony Garcia at 6 p.m. March 5, Ruby Dice at 6 p.m. March 6, and Lily Milford at 4 p.m. March 7. Barrow also hosts an Open Mic Night with Dustin Brown from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday.
Pitstop Bar and Grill, 14595 Farm-to-Market 439, Nolanville, is hosting free live music by Darrell Ray from 6 to 9 p.m. and North of Navasota from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. March 5.
Bold Republic Brewery, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting live music by Martian Folk at 7 p.m. March 5 and Westbound at 6 p.m. March 6.
Farmers Markets
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is hosting a special exhibit, “521 All-Stars: A Championship Story of Baseball and Community,” now through March 27. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. This month’s Family Day them is “Geek Out” Family Day and Cosplay Contest and will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 6. Those 18 and under are invited to dress as their favorite fictional character for a chance to win prizes. Go to www.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $5 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
