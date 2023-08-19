HARKER HEIGHTS — The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library held a Dungeons & Dragons event on Saturday.
Dozens of members from the club were excited to continue their D&D journey with instructor Christopher Flores. The group started in October of 2022.
The Saturday meeting started with everyone getting the characters and plot together before they continued the roleplaing game. There were colorful dice filling up the tables, along with maps, boards, detailed character papers and more.
“Basically you use the theater of the mind to visualize everything that’s going on,” Flores told the Herald before the adventure began on Saturday. “We run through a collective story that I start, and they direct it.”
Dungeons & Dragons started in the year 1974 with themes of fantasy and adventure. It is a tabletop role-playing game that allows each player to create their own character, solve dilemmas, engage in battles, explore, gather treasure and more.
“We meet twice a month; we have two for youth under 14 and two for 14 and up,” said Megan Hill, a group member and library volunteer.
The library hosts D&D events for youth ages 10 to 14 every second and fourth Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon.
For youth 14 and up, it is the first and third Saturday, from 2 to 5 p.m.
There is also a Dungeons of Drakkenheim event for ages 14 and up every first and third Tuesday of the month. It takes places from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Group leaders and volunteers encourage youth to be themselves and be creative with no judgement. To learn more about the D&D group and to register, email Lisa Youngblood, the library director, at lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov.
