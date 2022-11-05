Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Misdemeanor theft was reported at midnight Thursday in the 1100 block of North Eighth Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Velma Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:26 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of South Fort Hood Street and West Elms Road.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 5:05 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7:20 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 9:19 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Monte Carlo Lane.
Posession/use of an inhalant chemical was reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of East G Avenue and North 10th Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Study Hall Loop.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:36 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Lydia Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:40 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of East H Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 6:28 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Gilmer Street.
Lampasas
Disturbance was reported at 12:37 a.m. Friday on Hillcrest Drive.
Suspicious person was reported at 2:25 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Reckless driver was reported at 3:38 a.m. Friday in the 9000 block of North U.S. Highway 183.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:50 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Avenue J.
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:36 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Reckless driver was reported at 1:07 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
Theft was reported at 4:14 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Willis Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:22 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Reckless driver was reported at 10:42 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
