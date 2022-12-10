Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 12:50 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 6900 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 1:50 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Elms Road and Trimmier Road.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 2:55 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of John Helen Drive.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 3:14 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of South Fort Hood Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:40 a.m. Friday on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:01 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Old Farm-to-Market Road 440.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 5:50 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 6 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of North Second Street.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 7 a.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Black Orchid Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Parmer Avenue.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 8:24 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Waterproof Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 10:35 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Waterfall Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:52 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Wood Avenue.
Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 4:25 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 8:18 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 8:41 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 10:09 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 10:27 p.m. Friday in the 4800 block of Westcliff Road.
Assault of a public servant was reported at 11:20 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
Lampasas
Theft was reported at 11:14 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 12:35 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Seventh Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 12:59 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Reckless driver was reported at 3:07 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault by threat was reported at 3:14 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
Possession of controlled substance was reported at 3:33 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
Reckless driver was reported at 3:59 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Summer Street.
An arrest was made at 5:53 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
Assault by threat was reported at 10:33 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Police reports for Harker Heights and Copperas Cove were not available Saturday.
