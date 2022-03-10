Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Narcotics investigation reported at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday in the area of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Wolf Street.
Theft of a firearm reported at 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of botanical Drive.
Theft of a vehicle reported at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Assault reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Dugger Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Alma Drive.
Criminal mischief reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Aggravated assault reported at 1:27 p.m. Wednesday in the area of eastbound entrance to Interstate 14 and South Fort Hood Street.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm reported at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Evading arrest, detention with serious bodily injury reported at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday in the area of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Public intoxication reported at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
Theft reported at 1:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Arrest, driving while intoxicated and open container reported at 4:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Street.
Accident reported at 7:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
Unattended death reported at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Morning Dove Trail.
Interference with public duties, resisting arrest, search or transport reported at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Vehicle reported parked for more than 72 hours at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of West Highway 190.
Accident reported at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Fifth Street.
Public lewdness reported at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday in the in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Criminal mischief reported at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Second Street.
Arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon reported at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Taylor Creek Road.
Online impersonation of a name, harassment reported at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Brindle Drive.
Assault with bodily injury reported at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Pack Avenue.
Vehicle reported parked for more than 72 hours at 9:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Cline Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft of a firearm reported Wednesday in the 1100 block of Doc Whitten Drive.
Class C Theft reported at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Arrest reported at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Bob White Lane.
LAMPASAS
Theft reported at 3:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
Arrest reported at 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Arrest reported at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
Reckless driver reported at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Assault by threat reported at 8:23 p.m. Wednesday on Castleberry Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Old Georgetown Road.
ONLINE EXTRA: For more crime stories, go to kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.