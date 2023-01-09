Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:28 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Trimmier Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of 761st Tank Battalion Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 2:52 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of East Elms Road.
Burglary of building, intended theft of a controlled substance was reported at 2:56 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Lake Road.
Failure to stop and give information, attended vehicle was reported at 3:02 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Failure to identify as a non-fugitive was reported at 5:55 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and Liberty Street.
A theft was reported at 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:51 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Wide right-turn was reported at 10:16 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Violation of parole warrant was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Assault of a family member was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Parmer Avenue.
A theft was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Jasper Drive.
A fictitious license plate sticker was reported at 9:33 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Rancier and French Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Dean Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
A welfare check was reported at 8:47 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
An agency assisted arrest for motion to revoke, aggravated assault on a family member with a weapon, indictment assault on a pregnant person was reported at 10:04 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Willowbrook Street.
Duty on striking a fixture/landscape was reported at 10:05 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Joe Morse Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 9:26 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Manufacturing/delivery of controlled substance, delivery of marijuana was reported at 11:02 a.m. Friday in the East Avenue E.
A welfare check was reported at 2:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of Veterans Avenue.
An assault by threat was reported at 3:13 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove.
Burglary of a building, minor in possession of alcohol, minor in possession of tobacco, agency assist was reported at 5:17 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Washington Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:51 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Sunset Lane.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 8:49 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of North First Street.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, emergency medical detention was reported at 9:56 p.m. Friday in the 40 block of Oakridge Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury family violence, assault was reported at 11:54 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Sumac Trail.
A welfare check was reported at 12:35 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Reagan Avenue
An arrest for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Hogan Drive.
A false report to police officer, fleet accident was reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Main Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:27 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An arrest for failure to identify, giving false/fictitious information was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of January Street.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, welfare check was reported at 4:44 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Janet Lane.
An accident was reported at 7:11 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
An emergency medical detention, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, forced entry was reported at 7:19 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An information report was taken at 7:27 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Veterans Avenue.
An accident was reported at 8:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of North First Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:06 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A welfare check was reported at 9:06 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An agency assist arrest for accident involving serious bodily injury was reported at 9:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of North First Street.
An assault, family violence was reported at 12:05 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Grimes Crossing Road.
Possession of marijuana, consumption of alcohol by a minor, minor in possession of alcohol, minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 4:29 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
Found property was reported at 5:46 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
An accident was reported at 12:17 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An open container was reported at 12:52 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Mesquite Circle.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:12 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Mesquite Circle.
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:34 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Bluffdale Street.
An arrest for municipal court warrant for open container was reported at 2:11 p.m. in the 1400 block of Bluffdale Street.
Fraud/destroy/removal/concealment of writing, theft was reported at 3:07 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 3:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South First Street.
Debit card abuse, burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:39 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Markos Drive.
An assault, family violence was reported at 5:43 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence, possession of marijuana was reported at 5:56 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
An accident was reported at 6:19 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of South Farm-to-Market Road 116.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Harassment was reported at 11:48 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Bluebird Drive.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana was reported at 4:40 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Amy Lane.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:40 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Amy Lane.
An assault was reported at 7:50 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Spruce Drive.
Theft was reported at 8:40 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Heights Drive.
A theft was reported at 8:55 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
A warrant arrest for assault was reported at 2:12 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 2:16 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Roy Reynolds.
An arrest for theft, failure to appear, driving with invalid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, violate promise to appear, displaying expired license plate, no seat belt was reported at 5:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of South Loop 121.
Found property was reported at 9:22 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Lost property was reported at 1:09 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:27 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 2:04 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Veterans memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrant for possession of marijuana was reported at 2:22 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Evading arrest/detention was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Violation of a protective order was reported at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Theft was reported at 2:07 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for driving without a valid license was reported at 11:53 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Ann Boulevard.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 11:53 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Ann Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A disturbance was reported at 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Ridge Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:11 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Arnold Street.
A disturbance was reported at 7:36 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
