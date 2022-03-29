Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency reported at 12:07 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Pedestrian walking on roadway at 3 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 3:52 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft of a vehicle reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Prather Drive.
Burglary of habitation, forced entry reported at 3;15 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Root Avenue.
Assault, bodily injury reported at 7;45 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unlawful carry of weapons reported at 8:54 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Hall Avenue.
Assault, bodily injury reported at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Atkinson Avenue.
City warrant served for other agency reported at 9:38 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of North College Street.
Assault, bodily injury reported at 11;30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
Deadly conduct discharge firearm reported at 11:50 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Lonesome Dove Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of marijuana reported at 1:05 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare check reported at 1:19 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
Arrest for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carry of a handgun reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault, family violence reported at 1;45 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information reported at 5:04 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Agency assist, welfare concern reported at 9:58 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Disorderly conduct reported at 11:05 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Welfare check reported at 11;16 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Assault, bodily injury reported at 1;11 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone reported at 1;38 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Accident reported at 2;53 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information reported at 2;59 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Ridge Street.
Terroristic threat reported at 5:05 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Dream Catcher Drive.
Theft reported at 6:20 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information reported at 8:54 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Mesquite Circle.
Over 72 hour parking reported at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Lindsey Drive.
Criminal trespassing reported at 10:31 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, assist another agency reported at 10:47 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of tobacco by a minor reported at 11:07 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft reported at 6:38 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Knights Way.
Assault, bodily injury reported at 7:43 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Aggravated robbery reported at 8:13 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Public intoxication reported at 9:57 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious vehicle reported at 2;59 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
Reckless driver reported at 10;31 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Farm to Market 580.
Fraud reported at 10:57 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Ridge Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 1;52 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
Disturbance reported at 6;59 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Eighth Street.
Suspicious person reported at 8:25 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
Disturbance reported at 8:36 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
Disturbance reported at 9:49 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Reckless driver reported at 9:59 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East North Avenue and South Key Avenue.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 10:14 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more crime news at kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.