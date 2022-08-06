Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported at 1 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Wheeler Avenue.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 2:05 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Jasmine Lane.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:12 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 4 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Green Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 4 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Circle M Drive and Old Farm-to-Market Road 440.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of weapons were reported at 11:46 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:23 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Wolf Street.
Aggravated assault was reported 12:45 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Illegal dumping was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:41 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Valley Forge Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Allen Kent Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 2:23 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Florence Road.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 7:20 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Austin Avenue.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of North 10th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:28 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of South College Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of North Second Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Little Avenue.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
Lampasas
Suspicious person was reported at 2:08 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
A warrant arrest was made at 3:08 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Eighth Street.
A warrant arrest was made at 11:37 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Third Street.
Fraud was reported at 12:12 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Broad Street.
Fraud was reported at 12:33 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Theft was reported at 1:47 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 2:43 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Fourth Street.
Assault was reported at 4:20 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 9:51 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Disturbance was reported at 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
