Police reports indicated:
Killeen
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Police reports indicated:
Killeen
Theft from a person was reported Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Basset Drive/ Kiln and Saddle Drive.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported Friday at 1:28 a.m. in the 1700 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Lampasas
A theft was reported Friday at 10:19 a.m. in the 900 block of East Avenue F
Burglary of business was reported at 1:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
Domestic disturbance was reported Friday at 3:10 p.m. in the 300 block of Northington Street
Assault by threat was reported Friday at 3:45 p.m. in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Disturbance was reported Friday at 4:04 p.m. in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported Friday at 6:08 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Avenue B.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Friday at 11:56 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights police reports are not available on weekends.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove police reports are not available on weekends.
Compiled by Ricky Green
For more local crime news, go to kdhnews.com/crime
rgreen@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
Herald Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.