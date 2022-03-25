Around a dozen dogs from Go Team Therapy Dogs trained at various locations in Killeen last weekend, including the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, the Killeen Fire Department, a local restaurant and on a Hill Country Transit bus.
Go Team Therapy Dogs is a nonprofit organization founded in 2012 during the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The dogs provide comfort and therapy in assisted living and nursing homes, library/literacy events, special community events, Transportation Security Administration airport security drills, elevator/stair drills, airport comfort, interacting with first responders, according to the city of Killeen’s Facebook post Friday afternoon.
According to the Go Team Therapy Dogs website, the organization has a team based in Central Texas.
