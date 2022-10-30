Shantel Thomas collum mug

As we observe our lives and consider the distressing instances that keep us in a downward spiral, let us consider a point of direction.

Some of us may feel that each moment in our life will either make us or destroy us. I want to speak to the community and encourage us. Life is full of uncertainty and disparaging moments, but life also consists of triumphs and victories. We could feel like we are playing a role in a movie being rehearsed that is full of catastrophic chaos. We may never recognize that learned behavior is hidden, unleashing a series of events or having us escape to the point of impracticality or hallucination.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.