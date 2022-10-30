As we observe our lives and consider the distressing instances that keep us in a downward spiral, let us consider a point of direction.
Some of us may feel that each moment in our life will either make us or destroy us. I want to speak to the community and encourage us. Life is full of uncertainty and disparaging moments, but life also consists of triumphs and victories. We could feel like we are playing a role in a movie being rehearsed that is full of catastrophic chaos. We may never recognize that learned behavior is hidden, unleashing a series of events or having us escape to the point of impracticality or hallucination.
I heard some of my peers speak of their experiences with PTSD and how this disorder has waylaid their lives and enslaved them to terrible flashbacks. Recurrence happens when a traumatic event triggers them. They have nightmares when they are awake that won’t subside even when life is going well.
I conversed with a veteran who said he could finally speak about his PTSD. He recalled the smell of oil from his deployment in Iraq and how the scent was his constant recollection of the distressing events during his deployment. The war he faced overseas has followed him back to America, where he once felt free. He describes himself as still at war and trying to survive without the thoughts racing and the cold sweats.
Many of us can attest to our wars and battles to survive daily without the constant reminder of pain. I can share my experience with domestic violence; I didn’t have the resources I could utilize. I felt hopeless and helpless, and I would stay with a few of my family members because I was afraid of the abuser. Though I had my apartment, I was too scared to be alone. And I suffered for years without help.
After overcoming the struggles that had once impaired me, I found strength in helping my community. I earned a diploma in Domestic Violence Intervention Training and Child Abuse Prevention and Investigative Techniques. I created courses I offer as part of my curriculum at Central Texas College, titled “Be Your Own Unique.”
I’ve also spoken to returning deployed soldiers and senior leaders at Fort Hood about mental health and domestic violence awareness.
I created other curriculums for youth and adults. I teach a class called “Beyond The Scope,” which helps adults who suffer from PTSD, anxiety, and depression cope and heal. To register at Central Texas College, contact CTC at 254-526-1578.
We may never forget, but there are ways to survive and maintain balance in moments that have us unsteady. Within our community, there is so much hope and help assessable to us. Families In Crisis contact number is 254-634-1184, and their 24-hour hotline is 1-888-799SAFE.
Do you know of someone who has been through any traumatic stress? Please help them find the resources that can help them.
Recently, I had an excellent interview with Suzanne Armour, director of programs at Families In Crisis. She was warm and inviting and shared what the program was about and the many services that Families In Crisis offers to our community.
“The goal is not to keep them in the shelter for a long time because after you’ve been in the shelter for a while, it becomes discouraging and less productive,” Armour said.
The different programs that Families In Crisis helps the community become healthier, more inspired, and more self-sufficient after experiencing a traumatic experience. I am honored to have met many resilient residents who have gone through so much. If only they were afforded the opportunity or given the resources, it could have created life-changing victories for them. I want to share some relief within our community that can give us a chance to get a head start after a crisis.
Families in Crisis provides 65 beds in their domestic violence shelter in Killeen and 15 domestic violence beds in Temple. They have a homeless shelter called Friends In Crisis which offers shelter for 60 people each night.
Families In Crisis also has a rape crisis center founded for sexual assault-supported assistance designed to shelter sexual assault victims. As a part of their program, and if they need to refer for more services, they connect with other programs within the community to assist with other required programs. They have a crisis intervention, housing funded by HUD, and veteran services for low-income veterans, “Housing for Texas Heroes,” housing that connects with the VA to get them other services through the VA.
They also have a mortgage assistance program: and so much more support within their program for our community. If someone you know, or if you are in a crisis, you can call Families In Crisis, a self-referral program. There is a vast intersection between mental health and domestic violence and a correlation between mental health and traumatic stress disorder. Let’s work together to connect the dots and help our community find the help it needs.
