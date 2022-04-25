Family members and friends of Ruth Landry and her family have set up a GoFundMe account to help them move forward after a devastating fire severely damaged their Killeen home on Saturday night. Landry’s hospital bed and lift chair were among the many belongings lost in the fire on Jefferis Avenue.
“They have lost everything,” said Toni Gibson, Landry’s daughter.
Gibson described the scene the night of the fire which happened as Vicky Gregory, Gibson’s sister, prepared for bed. Gregory, her daughter Nicole Bledsoe and grandson Caiden Bledsoe fled after a neighbor who saw the flames burst through the front door. The neighbor then rushed in and grabbed Landry dragging her outside to safety, said Gibson, who was not living in the home.
In news release from the Killeen Fire Department it said that crews were dispatched and on scene in minutes following the call at 9:40 p.m.
“All occupants were out of the building as fire crews arrived on the scene,” said Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford.
The fire was put out in 15 minutes; however, not before totally destroying the dwelling.
Landry and Nicole Bledsoe were taken to AdventHealth-Central Texas, where they received treatment for injuries and were released. Nicole Bledsoe suffered a fractured wrist and bruised knee.
The family was renting the home and has been in contact with the owner of the house and is working with Red Cross to assist with immediate needs. Gibson has opened her home for all four family members and admits it is a tight squeeze, but she’s glad they are all safe.
The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.
The GoFundMe link to donate to the family is: gofundme.com/f/everything-lost-anything-helps?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
