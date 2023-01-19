Wig thieves

Crime Stoppers and police are looking for these three women as suspects in a local wig theft Dec. 6. 

Killeen police are asking for help from the public to catch three thieves who stole a $900 wig from a local beauty store, according to Bell County Crime Stoppers.

Three women on Dec. 6 arrived at the JK Beauty Supply Store at 734 S. Fort Hood St. in a late model black Honda Accord, according to a Bell County Crime Stoppers website release issued Wednesday.

