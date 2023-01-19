Killeen police are asking for help from the public to catch three thieves who stole a %900 wig from a local beauty store, according to Bell County Crime Stoppers.
Three women on Dec. 6 arrived at the JK Beauty Supply Store at 734 S. Fort Hood St. in a late model black Honda Accord, according to a Bell County Crime Stoppers website release issued Wednesday.
The women walked to the wig displays inside the store. One woman, dressed in a white top and red pants, removed a $900 wig from the display and put it inside her purse, according to Crime Stoppers. The other two women appeared to act as lookouts. As the three suspects walked toward the exit, one of them picked up a nearby item and intentionally walked through the anti-theft device, setting it off.
Detectives are asking anyone who can identify these suspects or has information about this theft, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Anonymous tips may also be given by downloading the P3Tips App for IOS or Android. All information is confidential and anonymous and if a tip leads to the arrest of those responsible, one could receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
