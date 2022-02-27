As the beginning of February brought us ice and snow, and last week another arctic freeze, Central Texans will be happy to know that we are finally in a warming trend, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Allison Prater.
“So far, we are not seeing any winter storms in our forecast of the week,” Prater said.
Instead of temperatures getting colder, things are actually going to begin warming up this week.
Temperatures will rise up to the 60s in the beginning of the week and stay in the range of upper 60s to mid 70s for most of the week, but on Saturday it is expected that temperatures will hit 79 degrees and possibly even warmer.
Texas may not be in summer just yet, but it seems that the area is slowly getting out of winter’s grasp.
Rainstorms are expected this weekend, Prater said.
“Possibly coming in Saturday morning and going on till Sunday,” she said.
