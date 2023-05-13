HARKER HEIGHTS — The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and Activities Center on Saturday hosted a soap making seminar by the CEO of Pure Skin Repair, Catrina Jackson,
In the class, people got to learn about the different forms or soaps like the cold processing and hot processing, the process it takes to create your own piece of soap and the science behind creating soap.
“It started back in 2016, my daughter had eczema and I made a body butter that would help her with her eczema.” Jackson said. “When everyone started seeing that it healed her eczema they started asking me if they could purchase it from me.”
Pure Skin Repair has helped over 4,000 individuals nationwide, whether it be for skin conditions or just buying it for a healthier alternative because Pure Skin Repair usually does not use animal products, Jackson said. The business has over 55 products that ships all over the United States.
A few of the soap making attendees had a lot to say when it came to why they chose the class, how they found out about the class and more.
“This is something that I’ve wanted to make for awhile,” said attendee Stephanie Bureau. “I figured I should actually learn from someone that’s been doing it before I just try it on my own and mess up horribly.”
Bureau is also interested in making soap for health reasons.
“I’ve had like bits of eczema in the past and so that’s always been a concern,” she said.
