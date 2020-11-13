Nature in Lights is a staple holiday event for many in the Fort Hood area, and this weekend marks its opening for the winter holiday season. There are plenty of chances to view the lights, but if you attend between Monday to Wednesday during the week, you can receive a special commemorative Christmas ornament, while supplies last. There’s also holiday shopping, live music, and other events happening. View more information below.
Nature in Lights, the 5.5-mile long drive-thru holiday light display, will be open every day from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Nov. 13 to Jan. 3, including on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas. Santa’s Village will be open Nov. 19 to Dec. 6 and Dec. 10-24 and will feature vendors, crafts, and more. Gate fees are $20 for cars, minivans, and pickups; $25 for limos, 15-passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for 24-passenger vans; and $80 for 47-passenger van or larger bus. Nature in Lights is at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, 7999 Sparta Road, Belton.
The Fort Hood Spouses’ Club is hosting its 39th annual Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 14 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. There will be plenty of vendors to meet a variety of holiday shopping needs, and Santa will be in attendance and available for photo opportunities.
The Real Gun Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. In addition to firearms dealers, there will be camping, fishing, and hunting gear available to purchase. Admission is $10 per person and those with an NRA membership or military ID will get a $1 discount.
BlackBox Gaming, 1312 S. Farm-to-Market 116 in Copperas Cove, is hosting a Dungeons and Dragons: Curse of Strahd, Revamped gaming event from 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 17. This free event is for beginning to intermediate players.
The Belton and Temple Chambers of Commerce are hosting a Holiday Around Town: Business After Hours event from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Bell County Expo Center. There will be food, shopping, door prizes, and more available. The Temple Police Department will also be accepting donations for its Blue Santa Program, which provides books and Christmas gifts to Temple children, and Belton Toys for Tots will also accept donations.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. A special winter holiday musical, “Let it Snow,” will be at noon Nov. 14, and will feature classic holiday music from Frank Sinatra, Chuck Berry, Brenda Lee, and more. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, to see where they are meeting this week.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from Nov. 13-19, will include “The War with Grandpa” at 7 p.m. and “Guardians of the Galaxy” at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting a Craft Swap event and will have free craft supplies available to pick up between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 14, which can be used to make crafts that will be featured in videos posted throughout the day on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week. In-person visitors are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Ryan Paul Davis from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 13, Morning Star Trio from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 15. Fire Street also hosts Finish the Lyrics Trivia from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday night. Participation is free.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by the Chuck Shaw Band from 9 p.m. to midnight Nov. 14. Tickets range from $14 to $42 depending on table location. Go to www.eventbrite.com to purchase in advance.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by The Jerrells at 7 p.m. Nov. 13, Chalkboard Poets at 7 p.m. Nov. 14, and Sasha KA and Chris Peterson at 4 p.m. Nov. 15.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting a free musical performance by Westbound from 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 14.
The Beltonian Theater, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton, is hosting Dueling Pianos featuring Real Good Pianos at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 and again at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. Nov. 14. Go to https://TheBeltonianTheatre.com/Events to purchase tickets. Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road in Belton, is hosting free live music by Dan Tennyson from 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 13 and the KCD Band from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Nov. 14.
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting a local Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday through September at West Temple Park, 121 S. Montpark Road. Interested vendors should contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718. Social distancing and bringing your own masks are encouraged.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts a Makers and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until Nov. 21. There will be local crafters, growers, and farmers at this event.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids aged 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for kids 12 and under. Masks are required and some hands-on exhibits will be disabled.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
