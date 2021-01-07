If you’re looking for a distraction from worldly events, or just need something to fill your free time, there are plenty of things happening in the area this week to help you do so. Check out the Funny by Nature Comedy Tour, sign up for the 5K Virtual Run to the Polar Bear Plunge, get the kids involved with some family-friendly fun, or visit a local museum. There’s plenty out there and you can find information on these, and more, below.
Local Events
The Fort Hood Compost Facility, on the corner of North Clarke Road and Turkey Run Road, is hosting a Free Christmas Tree Recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 8 for all DOD cardholders. Please remove all decorations, ornaments, and lights before dropping off the tree. For more information call 254-535-8557.
The Fort Hood Operation: Deploy Your Dress event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 7, 14, 21, and 28. This event will allow those with a valid military ID to try on and receive one free formal dress and accessory. Participants should sign up at https://bit.ly/38n7mrT to reserve an appointment slot. The boutique is located next to the Clear Creek Commissary, 50001 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood. Call 913-680-9787 for more information.
The Fun with Fleece event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Gober Party House, 1516 W. Avenue H, Temple. Participants will need to bring two, 2-yard size pieces of fleece in order to make their own hand-tied knot blanket. Cost is $25 per family and pre-registration is required by going online at https://bit.ly/33ynHHC, or by calling 254-298-5690.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting the Funny by Nature Comedy Tour presented by Vivica A. Fox and featuring four comedians at 8 p.m. Jan. 8 and 9. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for tickets.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting a Movie and Axe Throwing Trip from 1:45 to 5 p.m. Jan. 9. All single or unaccompanied service members are invited to attend this free event. For more information, contact a BOSS representative in person at Building 9212, Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood, or call 254-287-6116.
The Village United and Black Chamber of Commerce are hosting The State of the Black Community-Killeen online event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 14. Multiple panelists, including Mayor Jose Segarra, Chief of Police Charles Kimble, Brett Williams of the KISD School Board, and more will speak at this free event. Go to https://bit.ly/3s2w8Fw to register and receive the Zoom link to attend.
The Copperas Cove 5K Virtual Run to the Polar Bear Plunge can be completed any time between Jan. 23 - 31. Although participants will choose when to complete the run, they will run the same course route and submit their run times. Registration is $15 per person but does not include a shirt or award. Go to https://bit.ly/3hYKHp2 for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, to see where they are meeting this week.
Family Fun
The Copperas Cove Youth Winter Soccer Player Ability Assessment will be Jan. 8 at City Park Field 8, 1206 W. Avenue B. 8U soccer players will begin at 5:30 p.m., 10U will begin at 6:30 p.m., and 13U will be at 7:30 p.m. All registered players are encouraged to attend to help build team rosters and should arrive 15 minutes early to warm up. For more information call 254-542-2479 or go to www.ccpard.com.
Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, is hosting a “Moana Jr.” Audition Workshop from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 9. This event will help prepare actors 18 and under for the auditions, which will be from 1 to 6:15 p.m. Jan. 10 and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 11. Go to https://bit.ly/3513FG2 to sign up for an audition time and for more information.
The Gober Party House, 1516 W. Avenue H, Temple, is hosting a Sensory Play event for children 2 to 6 years old from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 12 and again Feb. 9. Pre-registration is required and the cost is $5 per session. Registration can be completed online at https://bit.ly/3m9C0tx. Call 254-298-5690 for more information. There will also be a Very Special Family Fun Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Gober Party House. This event is tailored for individuals with disabilities and their families to enjoy games and activities. The cost is free but registration is required by going to https://bit.ly/33ynHHC.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from Jan. 8- 14 will be “Wonder Woman 1984” at 7 p.m. and “Monster Hunter” at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The library also hosts a Virtual Book Discussion Club at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Craig Howell with Somewhere in Texas from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Jan. 8. Cover: $10. John Christopher Way will perform from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Jan. 9. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Winnie Brave from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 8, the Bamboo Boat Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 9, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 10.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting free live music by Martian Folk at 7 p.m. Jan. 8.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St., Temple, will feature free live music by Wade Ralston from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 8.
Farmers Markets
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. A new exhibit, “Thrift Style,” focuses on the reuse of feed sacks throughout history for upcycling into fashion and other household goods and will be featured until Jan. 19. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
