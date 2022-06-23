KEMPNER — Central Texans are invited to the city’s 3rd annual Kempner Fest celebration Saturday at Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park along U.S. 190, just west of Copperas Cove.
First incorporated on Aug. 9, 1997, this Lampasas County town of around 1,200 is growing along with the rest of the region, as is the annual festival that is to include live music, arts and crafts and other vendors, food trucks, a free bouncy house, free obstacle course, free ax-throwing, snow cones, a car show, and more.
Festivities and music get underway at 9:30 a.m. and continue to 3:30 p.m. The weather forecast calls for a high of 102 degrees, so come prepared.
Along with the other festivities and attractions, a friendly Battle of the Badges competition is set for 10:30, with competitors from the Kempner Police Department, Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office, Kempner Volunteer Fire Department, and Acadian EMS.
For more information, contact Kempner city offices.
