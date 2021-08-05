A third Copperas Cove resident has filed an application for the City Council Place 3 special election on Nov. 2.
William Gregory Smith has joined Shawn Alzona and Scott A. Remalia in the race for the vacated seat after incumbent Councilman Dan Yancey effectively resigned the seat by running for mayor.
The filing period for the Place 3 special election is open through Sept. 1.
Applications can be filed in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the city secretary’s office, 914 S. Main St., Suite D.
Candidate packets are available on the city website and in the city secretary’s office.
Applications can be mailed to 914 S. Main St., Suite D, Attn: Lisa Wilson, Copperas Cove, TX, 76522. They can also be emailed to lwilson@copperascovetx.gov.
