Killeen police announced Monday that a third arrest has been made in the September 2020 shooting death of Jonathon Allen Hampton.

Detectives with KPD’s Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit identified a third suspect in this case. The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a complaint was returned charging 26-year-old Tyshawn Vincente Navarro with murder, the KPD release stated.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.