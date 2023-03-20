Killeen police announced Monday that a third arrest has been made in the September 2020 shooting death of Jonathon Allen Hampton.
Detectives with KPD’s Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit identified a third suspect in this case. The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a complaint was returned charging 26-year-old Tyshawn Vincente Navarro with murder, the KPD release stated.
Garza County Justice of the Peace Angela Massey arraigned Navarro and set his bond at $500,000. As of late Monday afternoon, Navarro was in the Garza County Jail.
Previously charged in the case were Ahmad Elijah Jamel Demps and Antonio Hodges, both 21.
Bond for Demps and Hodges was set at $1 million each. They both remain in Bell County Jail.
On Sept. 14, 2020, Killeen police “responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Fairview Drive ... and found (Hampton) lying in the middle of the street with a visible gunshot wound to the head,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Demps’ arrest.
A witness advised he was walking down the street with Hampton when he heard what he thought was fireworks. He turned and saw a (Black man) under the street light holding a gun and shooting at them.”
Hampton was taken by helicopter to a hospital, where he died.
“Detectives (found) approximately 28 shell cases in the road near the intersection of Evetts Road and Fairview Drive,” according to the affidavit.
The witness who said he was with Hampton when he was shot told police that he saw Hampton and Antonio Hodges greet each other,
“Rumors were circulating that Hodges and Hampton had a disagreement over a dice game,” according to the affidavit.
Social media videos reportedly show Hodges, Demps and others “waving firearms while sitting in (a car)” at a convenience store at North Fort Hood Street and Rancier Avenue. Detectives developed a timeline using ... witness statements, (social media), video surveillance, GPS location for a white Volvo and phone records.”
According to the affidavit, phone evidence “showed threatening exchanges between the victim” and others, including Demps and Hodges.
Demps was reported to be carrying an AR-style rifle as pictured in the (social media) video and the backseat passenger was reported to have a black handgun, also seen being held by Demps in the ... video.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.