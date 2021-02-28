Killeen area life coaches recently shared their personal stories for an inside view of a typical life experience for minorities in America.
Gennaire and Natasha Harris did not allow obstacles in life to define their future. From the start of their relationship, through watching a dear friend be killed in front of them, to prison time, the couple decided to start a life coaching service to help others learn from their life experiences.
“When you talk about what goes on with Black families, I wanted to include our story because this is what we live with,” Natasha said. “We never saw it as something that — we knew that it was wrong — but we never saw it as abnormal.”
Gennaire served a total of seven years in prison, and at one point faced a 25 years-to-life sentence because he got his third strike in California.
As he tearfully told the story of how his life was turned around, Gennaire said he hopes to inspire people from all walks of life that there is hope.
During the roller coaster of events in their lives, Natasha got her bachelor’s degree in social work so she could go from being a problem in society to make society better. Initially she had aspirations of becoming a parole officer. But because of her past not being heard as a teenager, she developed a goal to become an advocate for teens to have a listening ear after making bad life choices.
She has developed a program to reach out to teens in similar positions to herself.
After seeing how bitterness destroyed her life, she has been learning how to forgive and help others develop a spirit of forgiveness as well.
Together, Gennaire and Natasha help work alongside youths so they can achieve their goals. Additionally, they stay involved in community outreach to provide practical help to people who are struggling.
Their occupation through Achieve Your Greatest Goals is a mobile car detailing company that also offers inspirational speaking to youth who are offenders and ex-offenders to help them set and achieve their life goals, Natasha said. They also run a nonprofit organization Opportunity to Make Choices, to help children who age out of the foster care system to bridge the gap from being in care into society, she said.
The couple was part of a Facebook Live series celebrating Black History Month on the Central Texas College Facebook page last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.