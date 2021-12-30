If you’re looking to go out for New Year’s Eve, the Killeen-Fort Hood area has plenty of options to celebrate the arrival of 2022. There are also upcoming community events, live music by local artists, and family fun. Read on for more details.
Local Events
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is hosting its month-long Flavors of Central Texas event Jan. 1-31, 2022. Ticket holders will get an “all access pass” to redeem special deals and offers from participating businesses during this time. Go to https://bit.ly/3DKcindto purchase a pass and to finda list ofparticipants.
The Harker Heights Police Department is hosting Coffee with a Cop from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 6 at Black Rifle Coffee Company, 325 Farm-to-Market 2410, Harker Heights. Citizens can join the event and ask questions, as well as receive information on recruitment and other programs offered by HHPD.
Enclave Killeen, 220 E. Avenue D, is hosting its New Year’s Eve Player’s Ball from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 31. Tickets are $25 for individuals and $40 for couples. There will be champagne, hookah, food, live music, DJs, and a photo booth featured at this event.
Sigma Gamma Rho, Inc. is hosting its New Year’s Eve Diamonds and Pearls Party from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31 at Shilo Inn, 3701 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. There will be raffles, contests, party favors, hors d’oeuvres and a complimentary champagne toast.A portion of proceeds will go towards the organization’s scholarships and programs. Tickets are $50 each. Go to https://bit.ly/3mFe7vO for tickets and more information.
Bowl in the New Year will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dec. 31 at Phantom Warrior Lanes Bowling Center, 49010 Santa Fe Ave., Fort Hood. Lane reservations for either the first or second block of time will be $100 each and include shoe rentals for up to five people, unlimited bowling, a large pizza and wings, a pitcher of soda, and party favors. Call 254-532-3061 to reserve a lane in advance.
Ava’s Caribbean Restaurant, 2901 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, is hosting a 90z Fling Back: New Year Edition event starting at 10 p.m. Dec. 31. There will be live music and performances featured. Tickets are $20 in advance. Go to https://bit.ly/3qE5i6L to purchase tickets and for more information.
Camp Caylor, 146 County Road 4814 in Copperas Cove, is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dec. 31. There will be drink specials, karaoke, and more at this free event.
Moose Lodge 2179, 125 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Harker Heights, is hosting a Charity Poker Night at 5 p.m. Jan. 1, 2022.
Iron Gauntlet Brauhaus, 400 Cheyenne Drive in Killeen, is hosting a New Year’s Eve Pajama Party with live music by Kyle Mathis at 7 p.m. Dec. 31.
The Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive, is hosting the New Year’s Eve E-xperience from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 31. There will be a food, music, party favors, and a champagne toast featured at this event. Tickets are $30 for general admission and table reservations range from $80 to $320 depending on size. Go to https://bit.ly/32tTLPv for reservations and more information.
The Southern Soul New Year’s Eve Party will begin at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at Club Energy, 2100 E. Elms Road, Killeen. Admission is $15 before 11 p.m. and $20 after, and will include a free glass of champagne at midnight.
VFW Post 8577, 1506 Veterans Ave. in Harker Heights, is hosting a New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party at 9 p.m. Dec. 31. Visitors are invited to wear formal attire and bring their own mask.
The City of Copperas Cove is hosting a Christmas Tree Recycling event from 8 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 3- 7, 2022, at the Solid Waste Transfer Station, 2605 S. Farm-to-Market 116. All ornaments, lights, and decorations must be removed prior to recycling.
Killeen Recreation Services is hosting its second annual Love Your Park Service Day from 8:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 15 at Conder Park, 810 Conder St., Killeen. Volunteers must RSVP by Jan. 7 by emailingyavlderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov. Call 254-501-6390 for more information.
The 25th annual Nature in Lights trail is open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. every night through Jan. 2, 2022, at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, Belton. This drive-through holiday tradition features 5.5 miles of outdoor holiday light displays. Santa’s Village will be open nightly Dec. 9- 24. Admission is $20 for cars, mini-vans, and pick-up trucks; $35 for limos, 15-passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for 24-passenger vans; and $80 for 47-passenger vans or larger buses.
Every second and fourth Tuesday of the month there is a Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D, Temple. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a finger food to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
Texas Skateland, 205 Cox Drive in Harker Heights, will also host a New Year’s Party from 6 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31. Admission for the New Year’s event is $20 and includes a free hat, horn, lei necklace, and midnight ball drop.
Spare Time Texas, 5434 Loop 205 in Temple, is hosting Winter Madness from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 4. For $18, each guest can enjoy rotational bowling with a shoe rental, all-you-can-play laser tag, and unlimited video game play. Spare Time will be closed Dec. 24 but open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 25.
Central Texas Theatre, also known as Vive Les Arts Theatre, is hosting auditions for “The SpongeBob Musical” Jan. 9- 10, 2022, at 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. Auditions are open to everyone 12 and up and each person will need to prepare 30 to 60 seconds of a musical-style song. Go to https://bit.ly/3EhXrAF to sign up for a time slot.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual/In-Person Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly Dec. 31 to Jan. 6, 2022, will be “Spider Man: No Way Home” at 7 p.m. and “Venom 2” at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a children’s story time featuring a reading of “Gingerbread Baby” at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5. The story will be followed by a graham cracker house building craft.
Local Music
Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road in Belton, is hosting live music for by the Hadden Sayers Band starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 31.
Sean’s Pub, 1827 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 in Harker Heights, is hosting live music by King’s Revival at 9 p.m. Dec. 31.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting its New Year’s Eve Party featuring live music by Craig Howell and Somewhere in Texas from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 31. Tickets are $25 per person and include party favors, champagne, breakfast, and more. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, is hosting its Beer Me A New Year event from 10 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. Dec. 31. There will be live music, finger food, complimentary champagne toast, and a ball drop at this event. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Go to https://bit.ly/3sKiTfj to purchase in advance.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Amanda Brown from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, is hosting live music by the Bobby Dean Band at 7 p.m. Dec. 31. Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time is also from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Obriens Irish Pub, 11. E. Central Ave. in Temple, is hosting New Year’s Eve with the Jason Custer Band from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31. Tickets are $10. Go to https://bit.ly/3zcxQbf to purchase in advance.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton, is hosting its New Year’s Eve event with live music by Martian Folk and Earle Nelson from 7 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31. There will be a complimentary champagne toast available.
Local Markets
The Central Texas Farmers Market occurs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Its new exhibit, “Facing the Inferno: The Wildfire Photography of Kari Greer,” is on display now until Jan. 15, 2022. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A special exhibition, “The Mini Mayborn Express,” featuring the Central Texas Area Model Railroaders, is now on display until Jan. 9, 2022. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
