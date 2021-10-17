Fall weather has arrived, and with it comes lower temperatures and dry weather.
Temperatures are expected to drop to a high of 75 today, with a low of 55, up from the high of 70 and low of 48 Sunday night, National Weather Service Meteorologist Jason Godwin said Sunday.
“Summer’s pretty much behind us,” he said.
Godwin explained that temperatures will increase slightly, but remain in the cool mid to low-80s during the day, dropping as low as 55 degrees by the end of the week.
According to Godwin, the week is set to be “clear, dry and boring,” bringing with it little humidity, no rain, and little, if any, cloud cover.
“It’s a pretty good week for going outdoors,” he said.
Winds may gust as hard as 20 mph Tuesday, but they should calm by Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a slight haze of concern on the horizon, however, as Godwin added that October, usually the wettest month of the year, has seen little rain, with the exception of a few heavy storms.
Godwin said that the National Weather Service is currently monitoring drought conditions, and added residents should only be concerned if there is no rainfall over the next two weeks.
