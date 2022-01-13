With so many events happening in the Central Texas area, there’s no reason to not have something to look forward to. It’s always a good idea to confirm with the organizer ahead of time that plans haven’t changed or been postponed as new developments related to the pandemic continue.
Local Events
The No Limits Monster Truck Winter Nationals and Mud Races will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 and 15 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. General admission tickets range from $15 to $30. Go to www.bellcountyexpo.com to purchase in advance.
The Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery wreath retrieval event was postponed from last week due to inclement weather, and will now be at 10 a.m. Jan. 15. Volunteers are needed and welcome to assist. Parking will be available at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place, Killeen. Shuttle buses will be running from 8:30 a.m. to noon between the designated parking area and the cemetery. Go to www.wreathsforvets.orgfor more information.
Educated Angels is hosting the sixth annual C. Zach Memorial Scholarship Bowling Tournament at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at Hallmark Lanes, 4203 Shawn Drive, Killeen. All ages are welcome and registration is $25 per person. On-site registration and check in begins at noon. Proceeds will go toward the KISD Special Olympics programs and scholarships for high school bowlers.
The annual MLK Peace March will begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 17 at Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St.,with line up beginning at 8:30 a.m. The annual march takes place downtown.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Houston Overnight Trip Jan. 14-15. This trip is open to single or unaccompanied soldiers and will include breakfast and lodging, transportation, viewing the MLK Parade, admission to the Buffalo Soldiers Museum, and various Houston attractions. Cost is $150 per person and is cash only. Go to BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood, to register.
The Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas is hosting a free six-class series, “A Healthier You: Master the Tools to Make Living with Chronic Pain More Manageable,” from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 14 and 21, Feb. 4 and 18, and March 4 and 11 at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. Participants will receive a workbook to keep and an opportunity to join the monthly support group. RSVP is required by calling Theresa Mireles at 254-770-2346.
The Temple Polar Bear Plunge will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 15 at Lions Junction Family Water Park, 5000 S. Fifth St. Cost is $20 per person and includes hot chocolate and donuts. The event will start with a costume contest, belly flop splash-off, and then end with the plunge. Go to https://bit.ly/3qX5s9c to register in advance.
The Lone Star Gun Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 15 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Admission is $7 for adults and kids 12 and under are free.
The Phantom Warrior Scramble will be at noon Jan. 21 at The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Battalion Ave., Fort Hood. This four-person team scramble is $40 per person with an optional $5 mulligan. Call 254-287-4130 to sign up. Same-day registration will start at 11 a.m.
The Centex Races Series 5K to the Polar Bear Plunge will be at 8 a.m. Jan. 22 at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. Runners will be invited to join the Polar Plunge in the City Park Pool upon completion of the race. Registration is $20 per person in advance. Go to https://bit.ly/3fiEh3o to sign up. Same-day registration will begin at 6:30 a.m.
The Country and Western Dance is from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D, Temple. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a finger food to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The 20th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Step Up Fest High School Step Show will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 W.S. Young Drive. This event will feature performances by high school step teams from across Texas. Advance tickets are $7 per person and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3tqBiOG. Tickets at the door are $12 each.
The twenty-second annual Father Daughter Dance, presented by Extreme Cheer and Tumble, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 4 and 5 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N.Third Street, Temple. Tickets are $12 per person and must be purchased in advance at https://bit.ly/3I4R8To. Admission includes a special gift bag, photobooth, refreshments, and a professional photo opportunity. This event is for fathers or father figures of all ages and daughters 18 and under.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will be offering amnesty and forgiveness for late fees on all overdue library materials that are returned now through Jan. 30. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual/In-Person Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Library will host the Copper Mountain Branch’s Saturday Book Club at 10 a.m. Jan. 22 to discuss “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd” by Agatha Christie. The library also hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from Jan. 14-20, will be “Sing 2” at 7 p.m. and “The 355” at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a STEAM Stories event at 10:30 a.m. p.m. Jan. 15. This free program for preschoolers will feature a story time and craft.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Last Call from 8 p.m. to midnight Jan. 14. Cover: $10. Billy Holt will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Jan. 15. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, is hosting free live music by Wade Ralston from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 14.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Dennis O’Hagan at 6 p.m. Jan. 14, Terry Klein Jan. 15, and Jack Comeaux Jan. 16.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Scott Taylor from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 14, Ryan Youmansfrom 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 15, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 16.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, will host the Pure Country Band from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Jan. 14. There is also Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Local Markets
The Central Texas Farmers Market occurs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Its new exhibit, “Facing the Inferno: The Wildfire Photography of Kari Greer,” is on display now until Jan. 15. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A special exhibition, “Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit,” based on the television series, ison display Jan. 29 to May 1. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
