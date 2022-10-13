There’s still plenty of time to grab a pumpkin and take your costumes for a test run before Halloween weekend. Check out the fall festivals, family-friendly Halloween events, and more happening this week to gear up for the holiday.
Local Events
Businesses and homes within Harker Heights are invited to participate in the Haunted Heights Decorating Contest. Registration forms can be found online at https://bit.ly/harkerheightsevents or in-person at the Harker Heights Activities Center or Recreation Center and must be submitted by Oct. 20. Judging will take place Oct. 25 and 26, and winners will be announced Oct. 28. Maps of participating locations will be available online Oct. 25.
The Phantom Warrior Four-Person Golf Scramble will be at noon Oct. 14 at The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way, Fort Hood. Cost is $45 per person with an optional $5 mulligan. On-site registration and check in starts at 11 a.m. Call 254-287-4130 for more information.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers will host its Halloween Party and Haunted House at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at Samuel Adams Brewhouse, 5782 24th St., Fort Hood. There will be a costume contest, games, door prizes, music, and food and drinks for sale. This event is free and open to everyone 18 and up.Call 254-287-6116 for more information.
The Harker Heights Brews and Brats 5K Mug Runwill be at 8 a.m. Oct. 15 at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. There will be local vendors, live music, craft beer, a kids’ fun run, food, and more at the event. Registration is $35 per participant. Go to https://bit.ly/3VaCiSx to register online and find more information.
The fifth annual Pink Block Party for breast cancer awareness will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Homebase Lumber, 804 U.S. Business Highway 190, Copperas Cove. There will be games, raffles, performances by local cheerleaders and dance groups, and more. Proceeds will benefit the Pink Warrior Angels.
Amy’s Attic Self Storage will host its eighth annual Fall Food Truck Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at 3524 Farm-to-Market 2484, Salado. There will be vendors, shopping, a costume contest, live music, pony rides, family-friendly games, and more at this free event.
The Sami Show fall shopping event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Admission is $6 and kids 12 and under are free. Go to www.samishow.com for more information.
The Bras for a Cause breast cancer awareness fundraiser will begin at 5:30 p.m. Oct 15 at the Copperas Cove Moose Lodge 2029, 2826 S. Farm-to-Market 116. There will be an Italian dinner for $7 a plate, a decorated bra auction, and raffle drawing. Proceeds will be donated to the Pink Warrior Angels.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation is hosting Outdoor Yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 15 at Carl Levin Park amphitheater, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. Cost is $12 and registration is required by going to https://secure.rec1.com/TX/harker-heights-tx/catalog.
The Rescue Magazine Pet Adoption Extravaganza will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. There will be over 400 animals available for adoption, vendors, dog demos and performances, and more.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host Oktoberfest from noon to 10 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 22. There will be German food, brews, games, music, and more available at this free event.
Killeen Animal Services is hosting free pet adoptions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. now until Oct. 15 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Killeen Animal Shelter, 3118 Commerce Drive. Go to www.killeentexas.gov/Animals for more information.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host its Wednesday Wellness Walks every first and third Wednesday of the month from 8 to 9 a.m. at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. This free walk is for seniors ages 50 and up. All fitness levels are welcome.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Temple Civic Theatre’s Fall Fest will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at 2413 S. 13th St., Temple. There will be a petting zoo, pumpkin patch, face painting, live entertainment, vendors, food trucks, and more at this free event.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers will host its Children’s Halloween Bingo, Painting andTrunkers Treat at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 at the Community Events and Bingo Center, 50012 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood. Painting ceramic items will start at 10 a.m. and cost is $5 to $20 depending on materials chosen. Children’s bingo starts at 11 a.m. and lunch and a goodie bag is included in the $5 fee. Candy will be given out in the parking lot starting at 1:30 p.m.
Killeen Recreation Services is hosting Friday Night Frenzy from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. This event allows parents to drop off theirchildren, ages 5 to 13, for a few hours of fun, games, and dinner. Cost is $10 per child.Registration can be completed at the front desk of the Family Recreation Center up until the time of the event. For more information call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
Chick-fil-A Killeen, 1402 E. Central Texas Expressway, will host Breakfast Bingo from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 15. There will be games, prizes, and breakfast available.
The Go Heights Adventure Group will meet for a hike at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 at Chalk Ridge Falls, 5600 Farm-to-Market 1670, Belton. This event is free and open to all ages. Registration is required by signing up at https://secure.rec1.com/TX/harker-heights-tx/catalog.
The Zombie Fun 5K Trail Run will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area’s paintball course. On-site registration starts at 6 p.m. Cost is $5 per person and open to all ages. A kid-friendly haunted trail train ride will be available with entry fee.Volunteer zombies are needed to chase runners throughout the course and interested participants can call 254-286-5178 to sign up as a volunteer.
The Texas Pumpkin Fest is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday until Oct. 30 at 8760 Farm-to-Market 2243, Leander. Go to https://texaspumpkinfest.com for admission information and a full list of family-fun attractions.
The ninth annual Fall Festival at the Robinson Family Farm, 2651 Bob White Road in Temple, will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. There will be a wine and biergarten, pumpkin patch, hay rides, corn cannons, food trucks, a petting zoo, axe throwing, live music, and more available. Admission is $15.95 in advance or $19.95 at the gate. Go to www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com to purchase tickets.
The 2022 Central Texas Fall Festival is open every day through Nov. 20 at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown. There is a corn maze, pumpkin patch, pig races, petting zoo, live music, apple cannons, wagon rides, food trucks, and much more available. Admission ranges from $19.95 to $24.95 depending on the day of the week. Go to https://bit.ly/3QN5XOi for tickets and a full list of events.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host Musical Monsters Family Storytime at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on the library Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library hosts its Public Game Day for adults every Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
Local Music
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host the free Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with live music by Mike Graham & Jesse Jennings, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash, at noon Oct. 14.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Mark Richey from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 14. Cover: $10. Broken Arrow will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 15. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by
Scott Taylor from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14 and Home at Last from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Scores Pizza and Wings, 219 S. East St. in Belton, hosts Open Mic Night with Jacob Augustine every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Kyle Mathis from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 15.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Cara Van Thorn at 7 p.m. Oct. 14. Rebecca Jane will perform at 10 a.m., the Austin Polka Band at 1 p.m., The KCD Band at 7 p.m. Oct. 15. Anna Larson will play at 4 p.m. Oct. 16.
Local Markets
Downtown Belton Market Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Downtown Belton Square. There will be local artists, crafters, vendors, food, music, and more available.
The City of Killeen Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday until the end of October at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. For more information and the vendor application process, call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local farmers, producers, and artisans available to sell a variety of fresh produce and other products.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through October in Downtown Copperas Cove. For vendor information, go to https://copperascove.com/farmers-market/.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Temple Farmers Market will be from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, call Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
The Gatesville Chamber Market Days will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second Saturday of the month through December at the Historic Cotton Belt Depot, 2307 S. Highway 36, Gatesville. There will be local vendors will fresh produce, plants, homemade crafts, furniture, décor, and more.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host its Fall Lecture from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 14 with guest Michael Donahue presenting “The Real Custer,” based on his book, “When the Rivers Ran Red.” The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. View the special display, “DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers!” for families to play as superheroes in a series of challenges from now through Jan. 29, 2023. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St.,is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
