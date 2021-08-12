Back-to-school season is here, which for many, truly marks the end of the summer. Commemorate the occasion with one last weekend of summer fun at Killeen’s End of Summer Luau, check out local performers at the Showtime at the Apollo Talent Show, or chill out at the Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers Barbecue Cookout. Plenty of events at the local libraries, museums, and live music venues happening too.
Local Events
The Killeen End of Summer Luau will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at Long Branch Pool, 1101 Branch Drive, Killeen. Admission for this after-hours swim party will be $2 for youth and $3 for adults.
The BOSS Barbecue Cookout will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 13 at BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. Cost is $5.99 per person for a barbecue plate and drinks. There will also be pool, table tennis, and spades tournaments. Any single or unaccompanied soldier is welcome to attend.
Fort Hood Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is hosting the Amazing Ruck Challenge at 7 a.m. Aug. 14 at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Paintball Course, 126 Liberty Hill Road, Belton. This event is for teams of two to four people and will feature five challenge points while carrying a ruck or backpack between each point. Same-day registration is from 6 to 6:45 a.m. and ranges in price depending on military affiliation and size of team. Go to https://hood.armymwr.com for more information.
Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen, will host an open house of its entire Killeen campus from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 14. Tours, activities and information will be available in academic buildings, student services areas and other campus facilities.The event starts at the Anderson Campus Center with a welcome and brief orientation. There will also be a variety of family-friendly activities throughout campus.
Coryell County Pet Rescue is hosting a Low-Cost Pet Adoption Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at Stanley Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 106 S. Highway 36 Bypass, Gatesville. Pets will be available for adoption as well as low-cost puppy vaccinations and microchipping.
The Showtime at the Apollo Talent Show will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center, 801 N. Fourth St., Killeen. Comedians, dancers, musicians, poets, bands, singers, and more are welcome to perform. Performance fees are $30 per person, admission is $18 for adults and $15 for those with a valid military ID. There will be a $500 cash prize for the best performance. For more information call 512-633-6391.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting Celebrity the Comedian at 9 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14. Tickets start at $10 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase.
The Harker Heights Police Department’s Healthy Homes Division will be collecting backpacks and school supply donations for families in the community now through Aug. 20. Donations can be brought to the department, 402 Indian Trail Drive. Call 254-953-5429 for questions.
Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, hosts its Beer and Nine event every Thursday. For $20 per person, this event includes nine holes with a free beer of choice, two-person scramble, and shotgun at 5 p.m. Call 254-501-6575 for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Killeen Movies in Your Park event will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center Amphitheater, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. This free event will feature a free showing of “Tom & Jerry.” Food and drinks may be brought in, but no alcohol or glass. Bring your own blankets and chairs.
High Chaparral Youth Center, 5485 Hoover Hill Road, Fort Hood, is hosting an Ice Cream Social at 5 p.m. Aug. 13. This event is free and open to kids in sixth to 12th grades.
Operation Little Learners, a free interactive parent-child class for active-duty military personnel, is every Thursday at ASYMCA Killeen, 100 E. Beeline Lane, Harker Heights. Classes for ages 18 months to 2 years are from 9 to 10 a.m., kids 2 to 3 are from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., and ages 4 to 5 are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Activities include story time, music, learning, arts and crafts, snacks, and more.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting Cosplay Night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13. There will be music, crafts, a costume parade and more at this free event. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Libraryhostsvirtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week on the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, is hosting a Free Comic Book Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 14. Cosplay is encouraged for those that come to pick up their free, used comic book at this event.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., will host The Cornelia Key Book Club at 11 a.m. Aug. 18 to discuss “Bob Kleberg and the King Ranch” by John Cypher. There will also be an August Family Story Time, featuring ”The Blessings Jar” by Colleen Coble, livestreamed at 4 p.m. Aug. 18 on the Facebook page, https://bit.ly/3fVsvwy.
Local Music
Camp Caylor Wine and Beer Yard, 146 County Road 4814, Copperas Cove, is hosting the Canes for Veterans Central Texas End of Summer Music Fundraiser from noon to 11 p.m. Aug. 14. There will be live music, raffles, food trucks, a cornhole tournament, bounce houses, and more. Admission is free but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
Joker’s Ice House Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen, is hosting live music by Treble Soul from 9 p.m. to midnight Aug. 14. Cover is $10.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Hyway Traveler from 8 p.m. to midnight Aug. 13. Cover: $10. Broken Arrow will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 14. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch featuring live music by George Ducas and Thom Shepherd at noon Aug. 13, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash. This event is free. Schoepf’s will also host the free Backroom Blues & BBQ eventfrom 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 13 with music by the Clint Walker Blues Band and Xavier Shannon.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Jazz Daddies from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 13, Scratch 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 14, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 15.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, hosts Open Mic in the Taproom with Dustin Brown every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday is Vinyl Night and guests are invited to bring their favorite vinyl albums. Free live music by Troy Stone will be at 8 p.m. Aug. 14 and Ryan Wright at 4 p.m. Aug. 15.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by The Damn Moore Boys & Co. from 9 p.m. to midnight Aug. 14. Tickets are $8. Go to https://bit.ly/3s90Ygato purchase in advance.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St., Temple, will host live music by Smokin’ Maxx Carter from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 13.
Farmers Markets
The City of Harker Heights Farmers Market will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be a variety of products, baked goods, hand-crafted items, and more available for purchase.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday atthe Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Temple Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Interested vendors should go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/farmers_market/ to sign up.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is presenting a special exhibition, “One Half the People: Advancing Equality for Women,” through Aug. 18 which features a history of women’s suffrage, fight for equality, and profiles of significant women. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The special exhibit, “The World’s Largest Dinosaurs,” will be available to view until Sept. 26. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
