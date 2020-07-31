August is almost here, and although this may not have been the summer everyone expected, there is still some time to get some fun in before the season starts winding down. Check out a food truck pop up, visit a museum family day, or enroll your kids in a sports clinic. More information on these and more below.
Local Events
The Copperas Cove Food Truck Pop Up will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 at 201 S. Second St., Copperas Cove. The Reef Food Truck, Mama Lama Mobile Kitchen, Dizzy’s Food Truck, and Sticky Fingas BBQ and Catering will be in attendance.
The American Red Cross will hold a Community Blood Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at First Street Church of Christ, 201 W. First St., Lampasas. To make an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “lampasascomm” or call 1-800-RedCross.
The BOSS Table Tennis Tournament will begin at 1 p.m. Aug. 8 at BOSS Headquarters, Building 9212, 20th St. and Old Ironsides, Fort Hood. Snacks are provided and trophies will be awarded to the top three competitors. Participation is free and open to all single soldiers. Call 254-287-6116 to register.
Open shooting at the Fort Hood Skeet Range, Building 1937, Rod and Gun Club Loop, will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday. Participants must have their own shotgun, ear and eye protection. Admission is $9 for non-members, $6 for members, and $5 for members E4 and below.
The Hancock Springs Free Flow Pool, U.S. 281 South in Lampasas, is open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The pool is operating at 75 percent capacity and is first-come, first-served. Admission is $2.50 for adults and $3.50 for children.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 6 to 9 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead, Harker Heights. Masks are not required but start times will stagger to create more space between runners.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Family Fun
Youth Sports & Fitness Summer Clinics for youth ages 5 to 15 interested in golf or tennis will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 3 and 4. The golf clinic will be at the Courses of Clear Creek and the tennis clinic will be at Club Hood Tennis Courts. Cost is $25 per clinic. Participants must be registered with Child and Youth Services and have a valid sport physical. For more information call 254-288-2214 or enroll online at https://go.usa.gov/xn4rd.
The Fort Hood Casey Memorial Library is hosting its Summer Reading Program virtually until Aug. 31. Go to www.forthoodcasey.beanstack.org to register for the appropriate age group and start tracking reading points.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting a Summer Film Camp for kids ages 10 to 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 3- 7 for $180 per participant. Go to www.thebeltoniantheatre.com to register and for more information.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, shows double features every week. Admission is $10 per car. This week’s double feature, showing nightly from July 31 to Aug. 6, will be “The Lego Movie” at 9 p.m. and “Gremlins” at 10:30 p.m. Visitors must observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when outside of their car.
The Harker Heights Public Library is hosting a Virtual Harry Potter Celebration with online trivia, crafts, stories, virtual cosplay and more on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/from July 30 to Aug. 1. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week. Contactless curbside pick-up and walk-in hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup. The Main Library is closed to in-person visitors until further notice.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Tiny Tails to You Petting Zoo hosts a free Virtual “Hoppy” Hour Animal Program every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 a.m. on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TinyTailsToYou/, and Instagram, @TinyTailsToYou.
The family-friendly Living Room Dance Party, hosted by Austin-based DJ Mel, is from 6 to 10 p.m. every Saturday at www.dostuffathome.com. Tune into the livestream for four hours of nonstop music and get your household moving to the beat.
Farmers Markets
Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting a local Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday through September at West Temple Park, 121 S. Montpark Road. Interested vendors should contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718. Social distancing and bringing your own masks are encouraged.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 31 at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. There will be a variety of handcrafted items, local food products, and more. Face masks are required and social distancing should be maintained when possible.
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and Eighth Street. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Nov. 12 at the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information on how to become a vendor.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts a Makers and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local crafters, growers, and farmers at this event.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. The museum hosts a free family day the first Saturday of each month. This month’s theme is “Dig It” and will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 1. Guests will receive crafting packets and have an opportunity to participate in an outdoor scavenger hunt. Masks are required.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The children’s museum, Thinkery Austin, hosts a variety of Thinkery at Home virtual activities throughout the week. Go to www.thinkeryaustin.org/thinkery-at-home/ for a full schedule and links to these events and more.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University launched the Mayborn at Home program to offer online activities that families can do at home together, as well as virtual tours of its many exhibits. Go to www.baylor.edu/mayborn/ to explore the museum from the comfort of your home.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are free resources for students learning from home, like ten-minute lesson plans, activity sheets, and more at www.texasranger.org.
