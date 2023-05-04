Tap Tap Art School Summer Class

Tap Tap Art School, 103 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights, will host its Mother’s Day Pottery event from 1 to 3 p.m. on May 6. Moms and their kids ages 12 and up will create their own bowls and pots.

This weekend brings opportunities to get outside with the family at the Central Texas Community Family Field Day, the Fallen Heroes 5K Run, the Killeen Creator’s Flower Fest, free yoga classes, and the City of Killeen’s Asian Pacific Heritage Month celebration. Read on for details and more happening soon.

