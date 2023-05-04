This weekend brings opportunities to get outside with the family at the Central Texas Community Family Field Day, the Fallen Heroes 5K Run, the Killeen Creator’s Flower Fest, free yoga classes, and the City of Killeen’s Asian Pacific Heritage Month celebration. Read on for details and more happening soon.
May 5
The Fallen Heroes 5K Run will be at 8 a.m. at Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail, 8001 Pyrite Drive, Killeen. Registration is $30 per person and can be completed online at https://runsignup.com/fallenheroes.
The Central Texas Asian Pacific Festival will be from noon to 8 p.m. in historic downtown Killeen, East Avenue D and Gray St. This free community event will feature vendors, live performances, food, and more to celebrate Asian Pacific Heritage Month.
The Texas Metropolitan Ballet will host performances of its spring production, “Don Quixote and Other Suite Dreams,” at 7:30 p.m. May 5, and 2:30 p.m. May 6 and 7 at the Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. Tickets are $21 for adults and $14 for children and students. Go to www.texasmetropolitanballet.com/spring-gala-performance to purchase in advance.
Samuel Adams Brewhouse, 5782 24th St. on Fort Hood, will host its Cinco de Mayo: Viva la Fiesta event from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be a pool party, bounce houses, food and drinks available for purchase, a cornhole tournament and more.
The third annual Salado Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering will be May 5- 7 in Salado. Poets, musicians, and storytellers with a familiarity of cowboy culture will gather and share their talent during this time. Go to https://saladocowboypoetry.org for a full schedule of events and more information.
The Killeen Public Library will host free Kids Yoga for those ages 10 and up at 10:30 a.m.; registration is required by calling 254-501-7871. The library also hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Starry Night Story Time occurs the last Friday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. W.S. Young Drive. Kids and parents are invited to wear their pajamas and bring their favorite stuffed friends and blanket to this free event. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Weldon Henson from 8 p.m. to midnight May 5. Cover is $10. People’s Choice will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 6. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host free live music by Free Ransom from 6 to 9 p.m. May 5,Orange Juice from 6 to 9 p.m. May 6, and Garrett Askins from noon to 3 p.m.April 30.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, will host free live music The Island Breeze Band from 7 p.m. to midnight. The post also hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Tejano Night every first and third Saturday of the month. Free urban line dancing classes are available from 7 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, and there is also free pool on Tuesdays. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Axis Winery, 831 N. Main St. in Salado, will host free live music by Richard Watson from 2 to 5 p.m.
May 6
The second annual Central Texas College Community Field Day: Family Fun in the Sun will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CTC Gymnasium, 6200 W Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. There will be a 5K Fun Run, water activities, games, food trucks, and more. Go to https://conta.cc/3NFiFka to register. Cost is $5 for individuals, $15 for a family of four, and $30 for the fun run.
The Killeen Household Hazardous Waste Collection event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3001 S. W.S. Young Drive. Household cleaners, batteries, paint, chemicals, and other hazardous waste will be accepted at no charge with proof of residency.
The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Yoga for Stress Relief Class will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at Harker Heights Community Park, 1605 Knight’s Way. This class is free and open to ages 14 and up. Go to https://bit.ly/414cyZU to register in advance.
Killeen Creators will host its second annual Flower Fest from noon to 5 p.m. at the Kelly Flading Memorial Garden, 1410 Bundrant Drive, Killeen. There will be vendors, demos, a cookout, and more at this free event. Go to https://bit.ly/3LVIoDN for more information.
Bell County Motoworks, 3925 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple, will host its International Female Rider’s Day Block Party from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be free beer from Bold Republic Brewing Company, music, food trucks, giveaways, and more.
The Mother’s Day Sip and Craft event will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at Space Create Studios, 207 W. Avenue D, Killeen. This event will be BYOB and feature complimentary food and drinks while participants create a candle. Cost is $45 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/421YWQb for registration information.
Tap Tap Art School, 103 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights, will host its Mother’s Day Pottery event from 1 to 3 p.m. Moms and their kids ages 12 and up will create their own bowls and pots. Cost is $85 per pair. Go to https://bit.ly/415Fhxa to register.
Marc Cohn will perform live music at 7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St., Temple. Cost is $45 for members and $50 for non-members. Go to https://bit.ly/3LSmz82 to purchase tickets.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host Star Wars Day from 2 to 4 p.m. with Star Wars themed costume contests, games, crafts, trivia, art, and more. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Andrew Jones at 2 p.m.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Olivia Harms at 7 p.m. May 6 and Eric Turner at 4 p.m. May 7.
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, will host live music by Nate Harris at 9 p.m. Cover is $10.
Upcoming Events
Texas A&M University-Central Texas’s STEM Camp for fifth and sixth graders will be from 9 a.m. to noon July 5-14. Go to https://bit.ly/3AhKM0M to register.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation’s Summer Camp will be June 5 to Aug. 11. Registration is now open and camp takes place Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every week. Cost is $72 per camper per week and is for kids ages 5 to 10. Go to www.ccpard.com, call 254-542-2719, or email ccpard@copperascovetx.gov for more information.
Recurring Events
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. Contact Sara Gibbs at sgbbs@harkerheights.gov for more information.
The Lampasas Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the downtown Lampasas courthouse square.
The Salado Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from April to September at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. There will be local growers, makers, and artisans. Vendor inquiries can be directed to KD@barrowbrewing.com.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, hosts Warriors at Ease Yoga from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday. This class is free and open to the public, but is geared toward military community members. Go to https://bit.ly/3nOPDUu to reserve a spot in advance.
The Soldiers’ Kids Involved in Fishing Fun (SKIFF) organization is now offering free afternoon fishing trips for kids 9 to 17 years of age now through mid-May. The program is open to families whose children are separated from a parent due to their military duty, and to Gold Star families. Trips are organized and conducted by local professional fishing guide, retired pastor, and former U.S. Army officer Bob Maindelle and take place by boat on Lake Belton. All equipment and safety gear are provided. Trips occur from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call or text Maindelle at 254-368-7411 for questions and to reserve a spot.
The Fort Hood Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. All are welcome at this free, family-friendly event.
The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway, hosts a Stand-Up Comedy Show and Open Mic from 8 p.m. to close every Thursday.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is hosting its newest exhibit, “Danny Lyon: The Bikeriders,” now through June 17. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. National Train Day will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 and will feature a celebration with outdoor activities, vendors, and more. Cost is $6 and tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3VvO7Dc. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton,will host its final segment of the spring lecture series at 6 p.m. May 5 with speaker Dr. Rebecca Sharpless, author of “Biscuits, Cornbread, and More: Making Sense of the American South through Baking.” The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N.Fourth St. in Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. General admission is $6 per person. The museum is geared toward those ages 8 and under and their families for hands-on learning. Go to www.templechildrensmuseum.org for more information.
